Novak Djokovic is 'at times not human', Rafael Nadal is a 'warrior': Chris Evert

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest champions to have ever played tennis. Not only have they dominated the sport for years, they have also redefined how it is played.

Now, in the French Open final on Sunday, the two legends will face off against each other in what promises to be a match for the ages.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both displayed a wide array of qualities to reach the final. Their paths (especially the Serb’s) have been tricky, requiring them to use much more than their tennis skills to get them through.

18-time Slam champion Chris Evert recently discussed the feats of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, showering lavish praise on them both. In a conversation with Eurosport, Evert commended the fighting spirit of Nadal and the machine-like consistency of Djokovic, while also elaborating on what the Serb's biggest weakness is.

Rafael Nadal fights for everything, Novak Djokovic's mental game is a level ahead of everyone else: Chris Evert

Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2004, Rafael Nadal has shown great tenacity on the court. Nadal has an unparalleled ability to grind out wins in difficult circumstances; the Spaniard has won several matches in his career even when his game hasn’t been at its best.

Chris Evert lauded the way Nadal fights for every point, calling him a ‘warrior.

“I look at Nadal and see a warrior, fighting for everything, he’s going to leave blood on the court,” Evert said.

Novak Djokovic on the other hand is a fairly different specimen. The Serb is renowned for his machine-like accuracy and his nerveless play under pressure, which are down to his limitless mental strength.

Djokovic’s ability to be relentless and steady at the same time led Chris Evert to suggest that he was more than a mere mortal.

“Novak is at times, not human,” Evert said. “I look at Djokovic and I see more of a robot but in a good sense. The mental part of his game is a level ahead of everyone else, it’s awesome.”

Evert also opined that Djokovic's game is largely flawless. She went on to praise all aspects of his game including his offence, defence and athleticism.

“His game is flawless, he doesn’t make errors, he moves well, he has good defence and offence,” Evert continued.

The American believes that Novak Djokovic’s only weakness is the Serb himself. She hinted that getting 'upset' or moody was the only way Djokovic could find himself in trouble.

“If he has a weakness, it would be himself,” Evert said. “If he’s not in the mood to play or he’s upset or whatever. But he’s like a wall. It’s hard to get through a wall.”