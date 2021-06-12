Novak Djokovic after beating Rafael Nadal: "Definitely the best match I was ever a part of at Roland Garros, and top 3 in general"

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic pulled off a stunning victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday. Djokovic and Nadal both played some sublime tennis to produce an electrifying four-setter that took over four hours to complete.

The Serb didn't start well, and was 0-5 down at one stage in the first set. But he managed to craft a sensational turnaround in a match that's already being considered one of the best in the sport's history.

Novak Djokovic eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2, giving the enraptured crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier a real treat in the proce. Social media was abuzz with plaudits about the quality of the match throughout its duration, and in his presser Djokovic himself echoed the same sentiment.

"Definitely the best match I was ever a part of at Roland Garros, and top three in general," Djokovic said. "Playing my biggest rival on the court, he’s been a dominant force for so long. Electric atmosphere. One of the nights you remember forever."

The 34-year-old also explained how he overcame his slow start, and how the effectiveness of his serve helped him towards the end.

"Even though I didn't have a great start, I felt that I was hitting the ball well and that I needed to get into his match and adapt to his ball," Djokovic said. "I found my serve when I was down a break in the fourth. Tonight the serve wasn't a big weapon, but then it clicked at 0-2."

Novak Djokovic confident he can recover in time before final against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Though their encounter didn't go to five sets like the first semifinal, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal spent four hours and 11 minutes fighting each other ferociously. The match was extremely physical and grueling, with the duo playing a string of long rallies.

Djokovic, however, is confident of recovering in time for Sunday's final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"My recovery abilities are very good and my physio will keep be in shape. I'll take things slowly," Djokovic said. "I know what I need to do."

"I'm not the freshest guy right now, but I have a day and a half," he added. "I'll enjoy the victory a little bit, relax a bit, and tomorrow I’ll start thinking about it. Rest is most important now."

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas had faced off in the semifinals of the same tournament last year, which the Serb won in five intense sets. Djokovic acknowledged the quality that Tsitsipas brings to the table, and highlighted the Greek's exceptional form in the first half of this season.

"Tsitsipas doesn't want to stop there," Djokovic said. "He leads the race ranking this year. Clay is his best surface. It was a epic semi last year, and I'll need power (to beat him)."

Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his 19th Major trophy on Sunday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will be playing in his maiden Grand Slam final.

Edited by Musab Abid