Novak Djokovic becomes 3rd-oldest player to be ranked in the top 2, surpasses Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic started a record-extending 367th week as the World No. 1 on Monday. At the same time, the Serb also moved into third place on the list of the oldest players to be ranked in the top two of the ATP rankings.

This position previously belonged to Rafael Nadal, who was ranked No. 2 in May 2021 when he was 34 years and 11 months old. Djokovic, by comparison, was 34 years, 11 months and three days old when the rankings were refreshed on Monday.

Of course, the World No. 1 will continue to widen the gap top the Mallorcan in the coming weeks. He still has some way to go, however, before he can catch up with Roger Federer in second position. The Swiss was ranked No. 2 in October 2018, at the age of 37 years and two months.

The all-time record belongs to Australian Ken Rosewall, who occupied the World No. 2 spot in August 1975, at the age of 40 years and nine months. When it comes to the list of oldest players to be ranked No. 1, Djokovic is in second place, only behind Federer (36 years and 10 months).

Rosewell never ascended to the peak of the men's rankings, while Nadal was World No. 1 for the last time in 2020 at the age of 33 years and seven months.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's first tournament together this year is the Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will both feature in the Madrid Masters up next

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will compete at the 2022 Madrid Masters, making it the first tournament this year featuring both players in the draw.

The Serb will be the top seed as expected, while Nadal will be the third seed since Daniil Medvedev pulled out with an injury. It is not yet certain whether they will be in the same half of the draw, but fans are hoping to witness the 59th installment of tennis' greatest rivalry.

Form wise, it's been a mixed bag for the pair. Although the 20-time Grand Slam champion has only five wins to his name in 2022 compared to the Spaniard's 20, the latter might be rusty, having spent the last couple of months on the sidelines.

Djokovic will be looking to win his first title of the year, while Nadal will be in pursuit of his fourth trophy of 2022. A win for the Spaniard will see him tie Djokovic's record of 37 Masters 1000 titles.

Edited by Arvind Sriram