Novak Djokovic becomes just the second male player after Rafael Nadal to play 100 matches at French Open

Novak Djokovic registered another impressive stat to his name at the French Open. On Sunday, the Serbian tennis great became just the second male player to play 100 singles matches at the claycourt Major.

Djokovic took to the iconic Court Suzanne Lenglen on Sunday for his fourth-round match at the French Open, against Diego Schwartzman. By doing so, he joined his great rival Rafael Nadal as the only players to have played at least 100 official men's singles matches at Roland Garros.

Tenistas con más partidos oficiales en un único Grand Slam (All-Time/Men's Singles):



Federer | 119, Wimbledon

Federer | 117, AusOpen

Connors | 115, USO

Nadal | 111, Roland Garros

Federer | 103, USO

Connors | 102, Wimbledon

DJOKOVIC | 100, Roland Garros

Nadal leads the field with 111 matches played (tally ahead of his fourth-round match) at the Grand Slam event in Paris.

While Nadal and Djokovic lead this race at the French Open, their 'Big 3' colleague Roger Federer holds the record when it comes to Grand Slam tennis in general. No player has played as many matches in a single Major tournament as Federer's 119 appearances at Wimbledon. Federer is also second on the list with 117 matches played at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the top-ranked player in the world is all set for his 101st match at the French Open when he enters the court for his quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The World No. 1 made light work of a challenging opponent in Schwartzman in the fourth round, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. In doing so, he reached his 13th consecutive quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

Up next for the defending champion is a clash against either Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Nadal vs Djokovic quarterfinal has been the most anticipated match ever since the draw was made.

Novak Djokovic reaches 16th French Open quarterfinal and 52nd Grand Slam quarterfinal

2022 French Open - Day Eight

The top seed's victory over Schwartzman also took him into his 16th quarterfinal at Roland Garros. He also entered his 52nd quarterfinal at a Major and is second only to Federer, who has 58 appearances in the last-eight of a Grand Slam event.

On the previous 51 occasions where Novak Djokovic reached Grand Slam quarterfinals, he ended up making the final on 31 of those instances. Out of those, he has won 20 finals.

Despite Roland Garros being the Major where he has won the least titles (two), the Serb's 85 match wins at the event are a personal best for him at a Major.





reels off six games in a row to take the second set against Schwartzman, 6-3.



#RolandGarros

The World No. 1 is yet to drop a set at the 2022 French Open.

He was under a bit of pressure after going down 0-3 in the second set against Schwartzman, but found a way out like he has done so many times in his career. Once again, it was the serve that kept him in command for most of the match, winning 74% points behind the first serve.

