"I'm yet to go back" - Serena Williams shares hilarious anecdote about her date years ago

Serena Williams is believed, by the majority of tennis experts and ardent followers, to be the greatest player the game has ever seen. However, there are aspects, other than tennis, in which the American legend is not as good as she is on the court.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host touched upon the topic of goodbyes and stated that he had read somewhere how Williams was not particularly good at saying goodbye. The 40-year-old agreed, saying that she always wanted to get out of a situation without making any noise.

"No, I always thought that at the end of it, I would just leave quietly and not say anything or make an announcement on social media or something. That's how I always thought about it," Williams said.

Upon hearing this, Fallon asked her if she was at his party, would she leave without informing him? The tennis star's reply left the audience in splits as she nodded, saying that if she wasn't enjoying herself, she would leave.

"Yeah, I mean if it's not happening, if you're not playing the right music, I'm out of here," she said.

Fallon asked if she would make an excuse and just disappear. That's when she recalled a funny incident from a date many years ago. Williams revealed that she wasn't having a good time, so she went to the bathroom and never came back.

Williams: I've done that actually, on a date once. Well, I was not having a great date. I just went to the bathroom.

Fallon: And never came back? (Both laugh)

Williams: I'm yet to go back.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend" - Serena Williams on return to tennis

Serena Williams during the 2022 US Open

After winning her first match at the Canadian Open in August, Serena Williams announced her decision to retire from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open. Turning pro in October 1995, the 23-time Grand Slam champion played her last match in the third round of the last Grand Slam event of the year. After beating Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit, Williams fell to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets, marking an end to her 27-year-long career.

However, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was asked if reconsidering her decision and returning to the court was on her mind. Without giving a clear answer, the tennis icon hinted that anything could happen.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say,” Serena Williams said.

Brady had bid adieu to NFL in February, but shocked fans by announcing his return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon after.

