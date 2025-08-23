Novak Djokovic bluntly calls out top players for failing to act against ATP over extended 2-week Masters events despite vocal complaints

Novak Djokovic called out top players for not standing up against the extended tournament schedule at the Masters level when it was required. Djokovic is on his quest to win his 25th Grand Slam at the US Open and become the player with the most major titles in his repertoire.

Novak Djokovic has been vying for his monumental achievement at the Grand Slam since he lifted his US Open title in 2023. In 2024, he won his first Olympic gold medal and became one of the few players to complete a Career Golden Slam. This year, the Serb had narrow finishes at all the major outings, exiting in the semifinals from the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

As he heads to the final major of the year and the last stop of the North American hardcourt swing, the 38-year-old addressed the issue of players having to play in 12-day ATP Tour-level tournaments. In the past months, several players called out the extended schedule, but according to the Serb, they didn't have a say when the ATP made the decision.

“I have noticed that a lot of top players have been quite opposing the new change of the almost two-week events, the Masters level.I support the players. But (at) the end of the day, when the players needed to be active and when there was a time of negotiations and decision-making, players weren’t participating enough.” (via The Athletic)

Djokovic co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association and also slightly took a jab at his luminaries, who failed to participate in meetings and decision-making to ensure future generations wouldn't suffer the same.

"This is an ongoing story of the players, particularly top players. They express their feelings, but then when you really need to put in the time and the energy into conversations, meetings, which I know it’s very difficult. I have been there, trust me, many times. But it’s necessary because then, you know, you’re doing something not only for yourself but future generations, and you’re making the right moves, the right steps and contributing.”

Djokovic boasts 100 titles under his belt, including multiple records, and reigns as the only player to achieve two Career Golden Masters and three Career Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic once revealed how he feels motivated to extend his tennis career

Djokovic at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has no plans to stop just yet. He achieved his Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games, but he shared that another Olympic bid is keeping him motivated to continue playing at 38.

"The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point, and it's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head which gives me motivation is the Olympics on the 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams."

The Serb held the top rank in the ATP for 428 weeks across 13 years, more than any player in the history of tennis. The Serb has also been an active philanthropist throughout his life, using his platform to aid disadvantaged communities.

