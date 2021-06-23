Novak Djokovic has "confirmed his desire" to play in the Tokyo Olympics: Tennis Association of Serbia

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic looks set to play at the Tokyo Olympics despite the withdrawal of a number of top players, including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

The Serb, who completed a Double Career Slam at Roland Garros this month, has not won an Olympic medal. It is the only major crown missing from his cabinet and he will be keen to secure it this year.

The Tennis Association of Serbia has confirmed to the Sports Journal that Djokovic is part of their Olympic team.

"Novak confirmed his desire to participate in the Olympics, and we have already sent the list with his name to the Olympic Committee of Serbia. It will be forwarded from there," the governing body said in a statement to the Sports Journal.

Novak Djokovic previously hinted his participation in Tokyo would depend on fan presence

Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the opening round at Rio 2016

Earlier this year, the Serb hinted his participation at the Tokyo Olympics would be contingent on the presence of spectators.

"I'm planning to play the Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity," Djokovic had said ahead of this year's Roland Garros.

"If they change something, if there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."

Earlier this week, organizers announced that they would permit a capacity of 50% for the event. The announcement might've spurred Djokovic to confirm his decision to take part in the Games.

Rafael Nadal, a gold medalist in the 2008 edition, and Dominic Thiem are among the most prominent names to have withdrawn from the event.

"I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal, who was beaten by Djokovic in the semifinals at Roland Garros this year, wrote on Twitter. "It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram