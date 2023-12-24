Andrey Rublev's coach Fernando Vicente believes Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal are capable of performing at their best even in moments of exasperation.

Vicente has been working with Rublev since 2017. Prior to that, he was active on the ATP Tour between 1996 and 2011 and won three singles titles. Vicente was ranked as high as the World No. 29 on the singles circuit. He took up coaching in 2010 a few months before drawing curtains on his professional career.

Rublev has won a total of 14 ATP titles, including only one Masters 1000. He has also earned nine quarterfinal finishes in Grand Slams, but is yet to make it into the last four.

His coach recently held a conversation with Tennis Majors about Rublev struggling to put together deeper runs at the Majors. Vicente pointed out that the Russian's inability to maintain a cool head has cost him on several occasions.

"We’re still working on that, it’s never over for any player. If you don’t have balance it doesn’t matter. At this level, every single detail, it happens to be a lot, when you lose focus. As soon as you drop the level you are out. So this has happened to him in some parts of the season," Vicente said.

The Spaniard further referenced Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal, stating that they don't let their emotions dictate their game.

"You can see Novak, Daniil, Rafa, they win or they lose, but they have this balance, you know, sometimes they go crazy, but they still have the same level. Andrey’s level, as soon as he starts to go crazy with these things, the level drops. So we are working to make him understand that that cannot happen if you want to achieve these things," he said.

Brief account of Andrey Rublev's record against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev in action at the 2023 ATP Finals - Day Four

Andrey Rublev has squared off against Novak Djokovic six times so far, losing five of those battles. His sole victory against Djokovic, however, was a significant one as it came in the final of the 2022 Serbia Open in Belgrade.

The World No. 5 has played against Rafael Nadal three times and won once. The duo first met in the quarterfinal of the 2017 US Open. Nadal defeated Rublev and notably went on to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows. Rublev defeated the Spaniard at the Monte Carlos Masters' last-eight stage in 2021.

Daniil Medvedev has dominated Andrey Rublev thus far by scoring seven victories in their nine meetings. Rublev downed his compatriot in the semifinals of the 2021 Cincinnati Masters and the round-robin stage of the 2022 ATP Finals.

