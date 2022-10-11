Novak Djokovic declares Laver Cup photo with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as 'one of his favorite' tennis photos

The Big 3 reunion between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer at last month's Laver Cup produced some special and memorable moments not just for fans but also for the three tennis legends themselves. One of the moments that was captured by the camera is now among Djokovic's favorite tennis photos.

The three players with 63 Grand Slam titles between them had what seemed like a serious and strategic discussion on the opening day of the 2022 Laver Cup, where they all represented Team Europe.

Erstwhile World No. 3 in singles and former coach of Federer, Ivan Ljubicic, took to Instagram to share a photo taken of the moment, calling it his favorite tennis photo ever. Djokovic reacted to the same and shared a similar sentiment.

"One of my favorite as well," the Serbian superstar wrote on Instagram.

The three players were also seen discussing strategy during Federer and Nadal's doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe on the opening day of the Laver Cup. As 'Fedal' sat down during a changeover, their great rival came to them and shared some valuable advice.

Visuals of Djokovic getting emotional with Nadal and Federer during the Swiss great's farewell ceremony after the match also made rounds worldwide, uniting the three fan bases.

During a press conference at the Tel Aviv Open soon after the Laver Cup, the Serb suggested that he too would like to have his biggest rivals by his side when he decides to retire.

Novak Djokovic thanks former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic for his message of support

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, thanked fellow Serbian and former Manchester United soccer star Nemanja Matic for his congratulatory message and said that he is closely following and supporting Matic during his endeavors with his current team AS Roma. The 21-time Grand Slam champion topped the all-time charts for the highest winning percentage in men's tennis, courtesy of his title-winning run at last week's Astana Open.

Matic took to Instagram to congratulate his compatriot on the achievement and the Serbian tennis great reacted to Matic's message.

"Thank you brother for your support. Good luck in Rome. I am following and cheering," the 90-time title winner on the ATP Tour wrote on Instagram.

The 35-year-old now has a winning percentage of 83.293 throughout his illustrious career and overtook Nadal, who has won 83.281% of his matches, with a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final on Sunday. He has a 1022-205 career win-loss record on the professional tour.

