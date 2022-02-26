Novak Djokovic fan displays 'Djokovic is GOAT' placard during Rafael Nadal's match in Acapulco

Novak Djokovic did not participate in this year's Mexican Open but a fan of his made sure that he was not completely absent from the tournament. Attending Rafael Nadal's quarterfinal against Tommy Paul on thursday, a young lady brandished a placard that read "Djokovic is the GOAT" during the match.

Nadal had a fine match against Paul and beat him 6-0, 7-6(5) to book his place in the semifinals.

"I think I played one of the best sets since a long time ago," Nadal said. "I played fantastic in the first set. In the beginning of the second I made a couple of mistakes, and then he started playing better and better. The set became a little bit crazy with a lot of breaks."

Djokovic, on the other hand, was eliminated from the Dubai Tennis Championships after losing to qualifier Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals

Nadal will face new World No.1 Medvedev in the semifinals of the Mexican Open. The Russian reached the top of the ATP rankings following Djokovic's loss in the quarterfinals in Dubai. Interestingly, Medvedev wasn't even aware of the scenario until congratulatory messages started puring in.

Both players were involved in a thrilling Australian Open final where Nadal came back from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The King of Clay said that he is excited to face Medvedev and would have to be at his best to stand a chance against him.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to play against Daniil. I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have any chance, and that's what I'm going to try. I have to play my game. Everybody knows how difficult the final was in Australia. Tomorrow is going to be another battle. I know he's playing well, plenty of confidence... I am excited to play that match."

Nadal and Medvedev will meet for the sixth time, with the Spaniard winning four out of their previous five meetings. The 35-year-old has a good chance of beating Medvedev but the Russian has also enjoyed a good run of form lately and will look to seek revenge for the defeat at Melbourne Park.

The winner of the match faces either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Cameron Norrie in the final of the Mexican Open.

