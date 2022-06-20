Novak Djokovic fans start petition to allow him into US Open, gain more than 1,700 signatures

As opposed to 2021, this has been a tough year for Novak Djokovic and by the looks of it, it could get even worse.

The US Government recently released fresh COVID-19 guidelines for the country and although some of the restrictions were lifted, others stayed put. As per the new set of regulations, international travelers will no longer need to submit a negative test report to enter the US. However, there is no change in the rules for foreigners to compulsarily show proof of vaccination against the virus.

In the past, Djokovic has made it clear that he will not get the vaccine as he strongly endorses an individual's freedom to choose what to put in their body. This leaves the Serb with no option but to seek an exemption. But the US Open organizers, the United States Tennis Association, already declared last week that they will not ask the government for special exemptions for unvaccinated players.

Seth Dillon @SethDillon



No exceptions, despite the fact that everyone who wants the vax now has it and they could simply test him to clear him.



Insanity. Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

nytimes.com/2022/06/14/spo… The latest from the US Open on Djokovic from my overnight piece: He is not able to enter USA at this stage. The USTA will not seek an exemption. Will follow government policy, which could, of course, change by late August. The latest from the US Open on Djokovic from my overnight piece: He is not able to enter USA at this stage. The USTA will not seek an exemption. Will follow government policy, which could, of course, change by late August.nytimes.com/2022/06/14/spo… https://t.co/TGlwEGeuNW Djokovic will not be permitted to enter the country to play in this year's US Open because he's an "unvaccinated foreigner."No exceptions, despite the fact that everyone who wants the vax now has it and they could simply test him to clear him.Insanity. twitter.com/christophclare… Djokovic will not be permitted to enter the country to play in this year's US Open because he's an "unvaccinated foreigner."No exceptions, despite the fact that everyone who wants the vax now has it and they could simply test him to clear him.Insanity. twitter.com/christophclare…

Soon after, a number of fellow athletes and fans showed their support for Djokovic. In fact, a group of fans even started a petition to allow the Serb to play in the 2022 US Open. At the time of publishing this article, the list of signatures showed the number at 1,763.

A fan by the name of Padma Rajan started the petition and argued that if unvaccinated American players can participate in the tournament, Djokovic should be allowed to do so as well.

"There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022. US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play. If unvaccinated American players can play, Djokovic as one of the legends of the game, must be allowed to play. MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA," Rajan wrote in the petition.

Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won the last three editions of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has already missed this year's Australian Open, where he was the defending champion, due to his unvaccinated status. After winning the Italian Open, the 35-year-old was expected to go all the way and win the French Open. However, he lost to the eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Gentlemen's Singles: Novak Djokovic



#Wimbledon Our 2021 champions (a thread)Gentlemen's Singles: Novak Djokovic Our 2021 champions (a thread) 🏆Gentlemen's Singles: Novak Djokovic#Wimbledon https://t.co/xYq1YtpFkL

Djokovic won the grasscourt Major in 2018, 2019, and 2021, which makes him the clear favorite to lift his seventh Wimbledon trophy this year. Last year, Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the title match and equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 Grand Slams each.

Nadal has now secured a lead of two Majors over Djokovic and Federer after winning both Slams in 2022 so far.

