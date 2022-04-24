Novak Djokovic behind Nadal, Lendl, Federer, and Connors for total number of appearances in finals 

Novak Djokovic has made his way to the finals of the Serbia Open after getting past Karen Khachanov of Russia on Saturday.

The Serb came into his own after dropping the first set and registered a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win which set him up for an encounter with Andrey Rublev of Russia.

With this win, Djokovic has now made it to his 124th career ATP final - and is placed fifth on the list for the maximum number of appearances in the finals of ATP events.

Jimmy Connors heads the list of players who have made it to the finals of ATP tournaments the most number of times. The American made it to the finals 164 times in his career, bagging 109 titles in the process.

Connors in action at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship

Connors was part of 15 Grand Slam finals, winning 8 of them - the last being the 1983 US Open where he beat Ivan Lendl.

Roger Federer of Switzerland is second on the list, having made it to the finals of the ATP tournaments a total of 157 times, going on to win 103 titles.

Ivan Lendl of Czechoslovakia made it to the finals 146 times while Rafael Nadal qualified for the title-round 129 times.

Remarkable finals records held by Novak Djokovic

Having made it to the finals of the Serbia Open, Djokovic will, in the process, be playing his 124th ATP career final.

The Serb has entered the finals of Grand Slam events 31 times - which is a joint record with Roger Federer - winning 20 titles.

The first Grand Slam final that Djokovic played was the 2007 US Open where the Serb went down to Roger Federer. Djokovic's last appearance in a Grand Slam final was also at the US Open last year, where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

The 34-year-old also holds the record for having played the finals of each Grand Slam tournament 6 times.

Novak Djokovic last reached a Grand Slam final at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic has been part of the finals of all the elite tournaments he played in 2015. The Serb also holds the record for 15 straight finals in a single season, 11 ATP Masters finals in a row and 18 successive top-tier tournament finals.

Novak Djokovic is the only player to beat Federer and Nadal in multiple Grand Slam finals, multiple ATP Masters finals, and in the finals of the year-end ATP championship.

The World No. 1 is also the only player to beat Roger Federer in three Wimbledon finals (2014, 2015 and 2019) and the only player to get the better of Rafael Nadal in four Grand Slam finals (Wimbledon 2011, US Open 2011 and Australian Open 2012, 2019).

Edited by Keshav Gopalan