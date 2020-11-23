Dominic Thiem would have been ranked ahead of Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings if only 2020 results had been considered. But Thiem would have still been behind Novak Djokovic, who would have remained World No. 1.

Due to the tour suspension for five months between March and August coupled with the difficulties experienced by players in travelling and competing, the ATP tour is currently using a modified ranking system. Under this new methodology, a player's best result from 2019 or 2020 at the same event (if played after the resumption of the tour) would be considered towards his ranking points.

Thus, Rafael Nadal's ATP ranking still includes the 2,000 points he earned for winning the 2019 US Open, even though he didn't play the New York Slam this year.

But during the course of 2020, Dominic Thiem accumulated more ranking points than the Spaniard. The Austrian reached two Slam finals in the year - at the US Open (which he won) and the Australian Open - and also reached the final of the ATP Finals last week. By contrast, Rafael Nadal reached just one Major final, and lost in the semis of the season-ending event.

This is what the top 10 would have looked like if only results from the 2020 tournaments were considered:

Novak Djokovic - 6855 points Dominic Thiem - 4615 points Rafael Nadal - 4050 points Daniil Medvedev - 4025 points Alexander Zverev - 3455 points Andrey Rublev - 3425 points Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2495 points Diego Schwartzman - 2220 points Milos Raonic - 1725 points Pablo Carreno Busta - 1710 points

🎬Clap sur cette saison 2020.



⬅️A gauche, le classement officiel ATP.

➡️A droite, le classement uniquement basé sur les résultats de 2020.



🟢Classement officiel favorable

🟡Classement officiel = 2020

🔴Classement officiel défavorable pic.twitter.com/U1V2AX52iw — Jeu, Set et Maths (@JeuSetMaths) November 22, 2020

ATP Finals winner Daniil Medevdev would be just 25 points behind Rafael Nadal based on 2020 results

Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev, who ended the season on a high note by winning the Rolex Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals (where he beat Dominic Thiem), would have been ranked No. 4 either way. However, he would have been only 25 points behind French Open champion Rafael Nadal, as per the analysis.

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev would have been ranked two spots higher at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively, as compared to their current ATP ranking. Meanwhile Milos Raonic would have been No. 9 (ATP ranking of No. 14) and Pablo Carreno Busta would have been ranked No. 10 (ATP ranking No. 16).

Among those who would have been ranked much lower is Rafael Nadal's rival and friend Roger Federer, who played only one event - the Australian Open in 2020 - due to his knee surgeries. Federer was able to hold on to his ranking of No. 5 by keeping the points from last season, but would have otherwise been ranked No. 29.