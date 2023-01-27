Novak Djokovic follows Rafael Nadal in showing frustration with chair umpire at Australian Open 2023 over serve clock

Novak Djokovic was unhappy with the chair umpire over an incident very early into his 2023 Australian Open semi-final against Tommy Paul. The nine-time champion was peeved after the chair umpire quickly started the 'serve clock' after one of the points on Djokovic's serve in the first set.

Serving in the seventh game of the opening set, the Serbian player reached out to use his towels at the end of a particular point. That's when he saw that the serve clock was already in play and complained to umpire Damien Dumusois for starting the 25-second timer too early. Djokovic's agitation came with the fact that he was hardly given any time after a long rally to be ready for the next point.

He pointed out to Dumusois that since the ball kids do not hand over the towels to players anymore, as was the case in the past, the process of walking to the towel box and returning to the service line for the next point is a lengthy process.

Djokovic lost a bit of focus after the argument with the umpire, losing a double break lead over Paul as the American stormed back from 5-2 to 5-5. However, the 21-time Major champion refocused quickly to seal the set 7-5.

Earlier in the tournament, Rafael Nadal had also expressed similar concerns during his second-round match. He complained to the chair umpire as he felt he was being rushed into getting ready for every point on his serve, particularly because of the time it takes to use the towel.

Novak Djokovic has had a bittersweet equation with chair umpires during Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has been involved in multiple controversies involving chair umpires during his 2023 Australian Open campaign. In his first-round match itself, it was reported that the Serbian superstar defied chair umpire Aurelie Tourte's orders and went for an unsanctioned bathroom break, after it seemed like the umpire was unhappy with the player over something.

However, the Serb later hit back at reports, explaining that the incident was blown out of proportion, and the umpire simply asked him to use another toilet than the one he rushed towards.

He also complained to another umpire later in the tournament, strongly urging them to take stricter action against a few fans who were constantly disturbing him and heckling him between points.

On the tennis front, the 35-year-old dropped just the solitary set en route to the semifinals, as he continues his bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

