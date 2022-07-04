Where does Novak Djokovic's current unbeaten run at Wimbledon rank in the tournament's history? 

Novak Djokovic beat Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round of Wimbledon to set up a quarterfinal clash with Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. Djokovic is chasing a fourth consecutive title at SW19 and is looking to equalize Pete Sampras' tally of seven trophies at Wimbledon.

The former World No. 1 has now won 25 matches on the trot at Wimbledon and hasn't lost in the event since retiring injured against Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2017.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Borg - 41 (1976-1981)

Federer - 40 (2003-2008)

Sampras - 31 (1997-2001)

DJOKOVIC - 25 (2018-2022)

Nadal - 20 (2008-2011)



He now trails only Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Bjorn Borg in the tally of players who have registered more consecutive wins at SW19.

Sampras, who won the tournament seven times, recorded four successive title wins from 1997 to 2000 winning a whopping 31 consecutive matches during this period.

The American, who was attempting to draw level with Bjorn Borg's record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles, lost to Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Championships in 2001.

Federer, who ruled on Centre Court from 2003 to 2007 lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2008 final, notching up 40 wins during the course of his stupendous run.

Bjorn Borg heads the list for the most number of consecutive wins at SW19. The Swede was on a 41-match unbeaten streak that began in 1976 and ended when John McEnroe got the better of him in the 1982 Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic's arch rival Rafael Nadal has 20 straight wins at Wimbledon between 2008 and 2011, although the Spaniard withdrew from the tournament in 2009. Title wins in 2008 and 2010 added to Nadal's tally before reaching the final of SW19 for the last time in 2011.

Wimbledon win vital for Novak Djokovic in context of Grand Slam race

Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy in 2021 - his 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon title in 2011 when he got past Rafael Nadal in the final.

Two spectacular wins against Roger Federer - in the finals of 2014 and 2015 - cemented the Serb's place as one of the greats of the tournament. Victory against Kevin Anderson in the 2018 final was followed by a marathon five-set epic win against Roger Federer a year later.

Matteo Berrettini was unable to stop Djokovic from winning his sixth title last year after the 2020 edition had to be canceled on account of COVID-19. The 35-year-old, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, is chasing Nadal's tally of 22.

Djokovic was chasing a 21st Major title and calendar Slam after winning the first three Grand Slams of the year in 2021 and failed to win the US Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

A win at Wimbledon would be vital for Djokovic, who is unsure of being able to play at the US Open due to his vaccination status.

