"Novak Djokovic should get an Oscar", "Like the hypocrisy Rafael Nadal creates" - Fans skeptical of Serb's doubts about French Open QF participation

Novak Djokovic expressed apprehensions about his participation in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open due to a knee injury that troubled him in his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, June 3. He, however, overcame the troubles and defeated Cerundolo in a thriller.

Djokovic endured five sets for the second consecutive match at Roland Garros as he defeated Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in four hours and 37 minutes. In the third round, Lorenzo Musetti took him to five sets but eventually lost 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

The Serb visibly struggled with his footing against Cerundolo as he received treatment for his right knee multiple times on the court. He addressed the issue in his press conference after the win and raised doubts over his participation in the quarterfinals.

"I have had some minor knee issue for few weeks, but no big deal. Then I slipped in 2nd set and I felt pain. I took a lot of painkillers and they started to work, end of 4th. I don't know if I'll play QF, we'll wait and see," he said.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) haven't bought the 24-time Grand Slam champion's statement that he was overplaying his injury.

"He will play another marathon on Wednesday and will probably win despite the "injury." He should get an Oscar for his acting skills," a fan wrote.

One fan drew parallels between the Serb's rhetoric and Rafael Nadal's recent statements.

"Like the hypocrisy Nadal creates before entering into every tournament.. I'm injured no.. I don't know if its my last tournament no.. but I'm going to play my best no," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Ok, well. Is he really injured? He will withdraw from the quarterfinals match, like Rafa withdrew from Wimbledon 2022 semifinal. Otherwise, he was not faking of course, but definitely overreacting," a fan commented.

"He's just trying to create tension. Of course he's going to play," a fan stated.

"Nadal Wimby 22 vibes," a fan remarked.

"Drama King. He will be playing on Wednesday," a fan wrote.

Novak Djokovic's French Open 2024 quarterfinal opponent is Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud shake hands. Photo: Getty

Novak Djokovic will next face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. He maintains a huge 5-1 lead over Ruud in terms of head-to-head but the Norwegian has been in good form since the onset of the European clay swing.

Notably, Ruud's solitary win over the Serb has come recently. He defeated Djokovic in the semifinal of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 before faltering against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Since then, the World No. 7 has claimed two titles in Barcelona and Geneva. At Roland Garros thus far, he has gone past the likes of Felipe Alves, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Taylor Fritz most recently.

Djokovic and Ruud will fight for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday, June 5, at Philippe Chatrier for their second Roland Garros battle, with the Serb triumphing over the other in last year's final.

