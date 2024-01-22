Novak Djokovic is of the opinion that his relationship with younger players today, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik SInner, is much better than the one he had with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer back in the old days.

Together with Nadal, Federer and Andy Murray, Djokovic was part of the 'Big-4' that dominated men's tennis for the last couple of decades. Between them, the trio have won 69 Grand Slams and numerous other trophies, cementing their authority over the sport like no other pack of payers in tennis history.

However, speaking to Serbian reporters during the 2024 Australian Open, the Serb asserted that he finds the younger players today more communicative and that he gets along with them better than he used to with Nadal and Federer.

"I am really enjoying the rivalries I have with all those guys. Alcaraz, Medvedev, Sinner, everybody near the top I get along with quite nicely. If I were to compare my relationship with them to the one I had with Federer and Nadal, the relationship with my younger fellow players is much better, nicer. I enjoy it.," Djokovic said.

"I don’t know, it’s just more open, the younger guys are more communicative. We just get along better, that’s it,” he added.

While Federer retired last year, Nadal has given hints that 2024 might be his last year on tour. Andy Murray, following his exit in Melbourne this fortnight, has echoed a similar sentiment, leaving Djokovic alone to carry the torch forward.

"It's impossible for me to play Carlos Alcaraz 60 times" - Novak Djokovic

At the same time, Novak Djokovic reiterated that he considers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal his biggest rivals, purely because of how many times they have faced each other in the past. For the record, he leads Nadal 30-29 in the head-to-head record, while he has a 27-23 lead against the Swiss maestro.

The World No. 1 felt that it would be impossible for him to create such a rivalry with the younger players anymore, joking that he could never play 60 matches against Alcaraz no matter how much they tried.

"They are two of my biggest rivals – especially Nadal, as I’ve said numerous times – and that’s never going to change. The amount of energy spent on our rivalry during all these years, how many times we played each other... It’s impossible for me to play Alcaraz 60 times. That won’t be possible, because he will finish his career before me," Djokovic said.

Currently at the Australian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has reached the quarterfinals, where he is set to lock horns with Taylor Fritz. Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have also all reached the last eight in Melbourne.

