Novak Djokovic jokes that he, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer "are the Next Gen", says he has a "good chance to go all the way in Paris"

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both endured an uncharacteristically slow start to their 2021 claycourt campaign. But with their showing at the recently concluded Italian Open - where Nadal won the title beating Djokovic in the final - the legendary duo have proven that they are still the men to beat.

Novak Djokovic suggested as much while speaking to the media in the aftermath of his defeat to Rafael Nadal. The World No. 1, who had earlier this year vowed to delay a potential Next Gen takeover, joked on Sunday that the Next Gen weren't quite ready to usurp Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and himself.

"Clearly Rafa, Roger, and I have reinvented the Next Gen," Djokovic said. "We are the Next Gen."

Novak Djokovic went on to explain his stance, pointing out that the Big 3 have maintained their stranglehold on the big titles despite the growing presence of the Next Gen stars. The Serb even declared that he is 'not focused' on the Next Gen as much as the media likes to sensationalize the topic.

"I mean I said it thousand times," Djokovic said. "I don't know how many times people want me to repeat it. Of course the Next Gen is there, is coming, whatever. But here we are still winning the biggest tournaments and Slams. I don't know what to tell you other than that. I'm not focused on the Next Gen even though I know people, you know, it creates a story. People like to talk about it. Fine."

Novak Djokovic then claimed that even though the younger players occupy high positions in the ranking charts, they haven't done enough to displace the Big 3 from the pinnacle of the sport.

"The guys are there. They are already establishing themselves in the top 5, top 10 of the world," Djokovic continued. "Nothing new. But we are still there."

Turning his attention to the Italian Open final, Novak Djokovic expressed his disappointment at not being able to win the title but also claimed he was satisfied with his level of play.

"Of course I'm disappointed not to win it, but at the same time I'm very pleased with the level of tennis that I managed to find in the later stages of this tournament," Djokovic said.

The Serb asserted that he has found his groove on clay, especially considering his performances against Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Sonego. As such, Novak Djokovic believes he can lift the title at Roland Garros, provided he maintains his form.

"Going into Paris brings me good sensation," Djokovic said. "I actually now [am starting] to feel like I actually want to feel on clay. So I think if I manage to play the way I played last night and today, I think I have a good chance to go all the way in Paris."

"I did not feel any fatigue" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic further revealed that he did not feel fatigued in the match against Rafael Nadal. Djokovic had spent close to five hours on court in his previous couple of rounds - against Lorenzo Sonego and Stefanos Tsitsipas - most of which was played the day before the title round.

Djokovic even claimed that he could have carried on playing against Nadal for 'another few hours'.

"Not at all. I did not feel any fatigue. He managed to break my serve and played better, that's it. As I said, [until] the last shot it was quite close. I had my shot to win it, but [it] wasn't meant to be. I didn't feel fatigue," Djokovic said. "Actually, I was very happy with the way I felt on the court. I could have gone for another few hours."