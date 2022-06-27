"Even being in his toughest time, this man is still making history" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic becoming first-ever player to win 80 matches at every Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic began his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title with a hard-fought first-round win against Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea.

Djokovic was trailing in the first set and Kwon rallied to take the second, but a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory was enough to ensure the Serb was past the first round and into the history books by virtue of winning 80 matches in every Grand Slam.

Fans around the world took to Twitter to express their thoughts on how they felt about the first-round win and the phenomenal achievement.

The 35-year-old, who missed the Australian Open, failed to get past Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open. One fan stated that the former World No. 1 was making history even during tough times.

December_dust @decemberdust1 🫶 twitter.com/TennisPuneet/s… Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet Congrats to @DjokerNole on becoming the first man in history to win 80 matches at all 4 Slams! Congrats to @DjokerNole on becoming the first man in history to win 80 matches at all 4 Slams! Even being in his toughest time, this man is still making history Even being in his toughest time, this man is still making history👏🫶 twitter.com/TennisPuneet/s…

"Even being in his toughest time, this man is still making history," one fan said.

Lauding Novak Djokovic for creating history despite several obstacles, a fan tweeted that not even a "worldwide conspiracy" could stop the champion.

MAX 🤍 What Would Novak Do @AvramovichMax @TennisPuneet 🤍!!! I just ADORE this man 🥰 @DjokerNole Omg omg all he does is break records!! Not even the worldwide conspiracy against him can stop Novak the Great🤍!!! I just ADORE this man 🥰 @TennisPuneet @DjokerNole Omg omg all he does is break records!! Not even the worldwide conspiracy against him can stop Novak the Great ❤️💙🤍!!! I just ADORE this man 🥰

"Omg omg all he does is break records!! Not even the worldwide conspiracy against him can stop Novak the Great. I just ADORE this man," another fan tweeted.

One user highlighted the fact that Djokovic didn't just break records, but sets them as well.

"He doesn't break records. He sets them," a fan said.

One user chose to refer to Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic's "Last Slam of the year" in light of him potentially not being permitted to play at the US Open owing to his unvaccinated status.

Not everyone was as impressed - a user choosing to highlight the fact that Djokovic lost a set in the very first round.

"@Wimbledon @DjokerNole Dropped a set in the first round," a fan stated.

Not to be undone, the Serb's fans retorted, stating that much the same had transpired last year en route to Djokovic winning the title.

"So just like last year then," another fan countered.

Novak Djokovic fights back to get Wimbledon campaign off to winning start

Novak Djokovic celebrates after getting through his first-round match at Wimbledon 2022

Kwon got the crowd on the edge of their seats to take a 3-1 lead in the first set before Djokovic won five games in a row to take the first set. Even so, the South Korean was far from done and stunned spectators by levelling proceedings after winning the second set.

The six-time champion came into his own in the third and fourth sets to take control of the contest and get through his first-round match without any further hiccups.

The Serb has not played any official matches since going down to arch rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The top seed is aiming to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon crown and equal Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles.

Roger Federer holds the record for most wins at SW19 after having notched up eight title wins at Wimbledon. Djokovic will take on either Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

