Novak Djokovic has at least 4 or 5 more years in tennis: Daniela Hantuchova

Novak Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slams and 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles, and he has been the World No. 1 for close to 300 weeks. The 33-year-old continues to chase historic records in men's tennis, 17 years after he turned professional.

Novak Djokovic has publicly stated that he is targeting the record for the most year-end No. 1 finishes, and he has almost ensured a record-equaling sixth such instance with his exploits in Vienna. In addition, the Serb is also after the record for most weeks at No. 1 (310 weeks held by Roger Federer) and the most Grand Slams in men's tennis history (he is currently three Slams behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have won 20 each).

Novak Djokovic has not hinted at any plans of retirement yet, which is a particularly scary proposition for the rest of the tour. And former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova, who is now a tennis analyst, believes that the Serb will continue to be around for a few more years.

"Given Novak Djokovic's willpower and fitness, he can be around for a very long time,' Hantuchova said. "I feel he has so much left in his game. He is so strong physically and mentally I would say at least four or five years. The way the physios do their work and the rehab, the recovery techniques are completely different to what they were 15 years ago so he recovers better. Perhaps it's really about whether it still fulfils him."

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal know how to take their focus off tennis: Daniela Hantuchova

Daniela Hantuchova also believes that Novak Djokovic and his rival Rafael Nadal have been able to extend the longevity of their career because they have a balanced life. Hantuchova explained that both the Spaniard and the Serb do other things when they are not on the tour, which helps them retain their focus.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have both said at various points that spending time with family and friends at home in Belgrade and Mallorca respectively helps keep them motivated and refreshed. The two champions are known to engage in various other activities when not competing, and also have their own charity foundations and academies.

'They've got a great balance in life and they know how to take their focus off tennis,' Hantuchova said. 'That's what makes them so good. But when they come to the court it is all about tennis. And when you win so often, it's a feeling that you just want to keep repeating.'

Hantuchova also believes that the players are grateful for the ability to play tournaments after returning from the tennis shutdown in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it has made them really appreciate what they do for a living and how much of a privilege it is. We saw that when the tour came back, players were hungry and that's why we have seen so many comebacks at places like Roland Garros," Hantuchova said.

"In normal times you go from one week to another, and maybe you are a set and a break down - it's not like you give up but at the back of your mind you think there's always another week. In this situation everyone is giving everything and that's been refreshing to see," she added.