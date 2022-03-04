Novak Djokovic is the only male player to win the Sunshine Double 4 times

Only a handful of players have managed to win the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters in the same year. But Novak Djokovic remains the only player to have done so a staggering four times.

The World No. 2 first completed the Sunshine Double in 2011, winning his second titles in both ATP 1000 events. As the second seed in Indian Wells at the time, the Serb did not drop a set until the semifinals.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Number of Times winning the Indian Wells/Miami Double



Djokovic: 4 (2011, 2014-2016)



Federer: 3 (2005, 2006, 2017)



Djokovic: 4 (2011, 2014-2016)

Federer: 3 (2005, 2006, 2017)

Nadal: 0

He then defeated third seed Roger Federer in three sets in the semifinals, followed by another victory in three sets against top seed Rafael Nadal in the final. Nadal and Djokovic faced off once again the following week, this time in the final in Miami.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



registers one of the most impressive weekends in BNP Paribas Open history, defeating No. 2 Roger Federer and No. 1 Rafael Nadal en route to his second title at Indian Wells.



2011: Djokovic Dominates. @DjokerNole registers one of the most impressive weekends in BNP Paribas Open history, defeating No. 2 Roger Federer and No. 1 Rafael Nadal en route to his second title at Indian Wells.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion carried on his dominance once more with another hard-fought victory in three sets. The triumph also marked the 34-year-old's 24th straight win since the start of an incredible 2011 season.

The former World No. 1's second Sunshine Double came in 2014. Seeded second again in Indian Wells, he defeated 24th seed Marin Cilic in the fourth round and 12th seed John Isner in the semifinals, both in three sets. Djokovic then prevailed over Federer in three sets in the final hurdle to lift his third title at the tournament.

Tennis TV @TennisTV Fave ATP moments of 2014 so far... RT if Novak Djokovic doing the Indian Wells / Miami double was yours

The Serb was the second seed at the Miami Masters, where he knocked out defending champion Andy Murray in straight sets in the quarterfinals. The final took place against Nadal, who fell to an uncharacteristic straight-sets loss.

Novak Djokovic became the only player to complete a Sunshine Double hat-trick in the next two years

Novak Djokovic completed a Sunshine Double hat-trick in 2016

Novak Djokovic went on to complete his third Sunshine Double the very next year. Returning to Indian Wells as the defending champion as well as the top seed, he dismantled John Isner (fourth round) and Andy Murray (semifinals) in straight sets to set up a second consecutive final against Roger Federer. The Serb emerged the victor in another tight three-setter in the summit clash.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Djokovic's 2015 Masters season:



Indian Wells - W

Miami - W

Monte Carlo - W

Rome - W

Montreal - RU

Cincinnati - RU

Shanghai - W

Djokovic's 2015 Masters season:

Indian Wells - W

Miami - W

Monte Carlo - W

Rome - W

Montreal - RU

Cincinnati - RU

Shanghai - W

Paris - W

At the Miami Masters the following week, Djokovic triumphed over sixth seed David Ferrer and Isner to set up a final against Andy Murray. Although it turned out to be a three-setter, the defending champion bageled the Brit in the decider on the way to lifting his fifth title in Miami.

The Serb's fourth and most recent Sunshine Double came in 2016, thereby completing a remarkable hat-trick. Being the top seed in Indian Wells, the World No. 2 defeated four seeded players en route to the title, including fourth seed Rafael Nadal (semifinals) and 12th seed Milos Raonic (final).

The run marked his fifth title in the desert, pulling him level with Federer for most titles at the tournament as well as most consecutive titles.

In Miami, the two-time defending champion put in a perfect run, defeating Dominic Thiem (fourth round), Tomas Berdych (quarterfinals), David Goffin (semifinals), and Kei Nishikori (final).

He won the tournament without dropping a set, also equalling Andre Agassi's record for most titles at the tournament (six titles) as well as most titles on the trot in the process. Courtesy of the triumph, the former World No. 1 also equalled the-then record of 28 Masters titles, a number he has since increased by nine.

