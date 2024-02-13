"Novak Djokovic is the perfect player" - Stan Wawrinka compares Serb's playing style with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Three-time Major winner Stan Wawrinka recently recounted his experience of playing Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the biggest titles on the ATP tour during the last decade.

Wawrinka, a former World No. 3, announced himself at the head of the table in 2014, beating Djokovic and Nadal en route to his maiden Major title at the Australian Open. The Swiss won two more Grand Slam tournaments at 2015 Roland Garros and the 2016 US Open, making him one of the best men's players outside the famed 'Big 3'.

During the 2010s, the aforementioned trio was long a thorn in Stan Wawrinka's side as they bested him in 63 of their 75 encounters on the ATP tour. Against that background, the 38-year-old was asked to illustrate the key differences between each Big 3 member during an interview with the Argentinian sports magazine 'Olé'.

Wawrinka opined that playing Rafael Nadal was mentally and physically taxing, and that Roger Federer was great at disrupting his opponents' rhythm. The Swiss' take on Novak Djokovic's game, however, was much more straightforward as he called the Serb "the perfect player".

"I think they have a different style of play. You have Rafa who is left-footed, (the matches are) very hard, very physical. It's hard physically and mentally to play against him," Stan Wawrinka told Olé. "Roger is a faster player, who makes you feel uncomfortable on the court, and Novak is the perfect player, because of the way he played."

He added that it was a worthy challenge of his skills to take on the Big 3, even if they beat him in a large majority of their matches.

"I had the chance to beat them several times, but I lost many times against all three of them. But for me, it was always an opportunity to play against the best players in the history of tennis. Even if I lost to them, it was always a challenge. It's always something special to play against those players," the Swiss said.

Stan Wawrinka beat Novak Djokovic en route to all 3 of his Major triumphs

Novak Djokovic (L) and Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 US Open trophy ceremony

Stan Wawrinka was no stranger to beating Novak Djokovic at the Majors, even if he trails the World No. 1 by a lopsided margin of 6-21 in their head-to-head meetings. While the Swiss came up short to the Serb in their first three Grand Slam outings, he finally scored his first Major win over his rival at the 2014 Australian Open in five sets.

Wawrinka then lost their Melbourne rematch in five topsy-turvy sets the following year, but came prepared for their 2015 French Open championship match. He overcame a set deficit and played arguably the best tennis of his life, beating Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to win his second Major title.

The Swiss then beat the 24-time Major winner again in a Grand Slam final at the 2016 US Open, again reversing the Serb's early lead to complete a hard-fought 6-7(1), 6-4 7-5, 6-3 triumph at Flushing Meadows.

The two players have split their last two meetings at the Majors since then; while the Serb retired trailing two sets down against Wawrinka in the fourth round of the 2019 US Open, he beat the former World No. 3 in straight sets at last year's Wimbledon.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here