Novak Djokovic to play in Tel Aviv Open in September  

Novak Djokovic will be seen in action at the Tel Aviv Open, which begins on September 26.

Djokovic wasn't allowed to play the US Open and the tournaments preceding the New York Major, the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters, owing to his unvaccinated status.

Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo confirmed Djokovic's participation in the Tel Aviv event.

"Novak Djokovic will play in Tel Aviv starting 26th of September," he tweeted.

The ATP-250 tournament was previously held from 1978 to 1991 and again from 1983 to 1996. It has witnessed some illustrious winners over the years, like Jimmy Connors who lifted the title in 1989.

Aaron Krickstein won the tournament in 1983 at the age of 16 to become the youngest-ever winner of an ATP tournament. The American's Tel Aviv record is yet to be broken.

Dutchman Tom Okker won the first two editions of the tournament in 1978 and 1979 with Brad Gilbert, Amos Mansdorf, and Wayne Ferriera being the other notable names who have triumphed in the Israeli capital in the past.

The Tel Aviv event will be organized as part of a single-year license issued by the ATP, which came in the wake of the cancelation of regular tournaments in China.

The 35-year-old will be the top seed in the tournament that will also feature the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Marin Cilic, Botic van de Zandschulp, Maxime Cressy, Tommy Paul, Alex Molcan and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, among others.

Before playing in Tel Aviv, the Serb will team up with fellow-legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in London, where he will represent Team Europe at this year's edition of the Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic's absence at 2022 US Open continues to be major talking point

Djokovic continues to be missed at the US Open

Novak Djokovic's absence from a Grand Slam for the second time this year continues to be the subject of much deliberation even as the US Open is now underway in New York.

The nine-time champion had his visa revoked after he landed in Australia to take part in the first Grand Slam of the year and has not been allowed to enter the United States to play a tournament he has won thrice in the past.

The former World No. 1 lost the quarterfinals of the French Open to arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who went on to win the tournament after having lifted the Australian Open trophy earlier this year.

The Serbian won his 21st Grand Slam title by reigning supreme at Wimbledon for the seventh time but trails Nadal (22 Majors) by one in the Grand Slam race.

