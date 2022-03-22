Novak Djokovic is the only player to have held the World No. 1 spot for more than 100 weeks since entering his 30s

Novak Djokovic is the only player to have held the top position in the ATP rankings for more than 100 weeks since turning 30. The Serb recently began his 138th week in the top spot since entering his thirties, which is more than twice the number of weeks Rafael Nadal has held the spot in his 30s (68). Roger Federer has held the spot for only 25 weeks after entering his 30s.
Novak Djokovic reclaimed the World No. 1 spot from Daniil Medvedev on Monday. The Russian lost to Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, losing 205 ATP points from his title defense in Marseille. He currently has 8,140 points to his name and is 55 points behind Djokovic's tally of 8,165 points. Interestingly, this will be the 362nd week that Djokovic spends as World No. 1.
Djokovic has enjoyed tremendous success since entering his 30s in May 2017. Since then, the Serb has lifted eight Grand Slam titles as compared to Nadal's seven and Roger's four Grand Slam titles.
Other players who have been World No. 1 players in their thirties include Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, Jimmy Connors, and Andy Murray, who kept the top spot with them for a period of 33, 23, 17, and 41 weeks respectively.
Daniil Medvedev can dethrone Novak Djokovic from the World No. 1 spot if he reaches the semi-finals of the 2022 Miami Open
Medvedev could once again claim his World No. 1 spot and dethrone Djokovic if he manages to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Miami Open. The Russian is currently defending 180 points at the Masters 1000 tournament from his run to the quarterfinals at the tennis event last year.
Despite Medvedev advancing to the semi-finals or even winning the title at the Miami Open, Djokovic is guaranteed to remain World No. 1 for a minimum of two weeks. Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has already withdrawn from the tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.
Djokovic is next likely to be seen in action at the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won twice in his career.
