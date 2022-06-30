Watch: Novak Djokovic practices with son Stefan on Wimbledon off-day

Novak Djokovic was spotted practicing with his son Stefan on his off-day at Wimbledon. The Serb is now through to the third round of the competition where he is aiming to win a fourth successive title.

"Novak and Stefan practicing is the cutest thing ever," one user said, posting the video on Twitter.

kr9pton @kr9ptonlul Novak and Stefan practicing is the cutest thing ever

The 35-year-old is seen moving Stefan around the court in the adorable video after the youngster advances into the net.

Fans were delighted by the tweet, with one user declaring that Stefan had already become a better player than his father.

Arpit @rafasbodyguard @kr9ptonlul Stefan already a better player than Isner. Also the Stefan content throughout Wimbledon is adorable!

Djokovic will take on fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Friday.

One fan humored that Stefan was giving tips to the former World No. 1 on how to get past his next opponent.

"Stefan giving tips to Novak on how to beat Kecmanovic," the tweet read.

miomir @KECMANOVlC @kr9ptonlul @morozhenoice Stefan giving tips to Novak on how to beat Kecmanovic

Novak Djokovic coasted to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in the second round of the tournament after having dropped a set in his opener.

Soonwoo Kwon stunned the 20-time Grand Slam champion by winning the second set after Djokovic had won the first. The Serbinator was in control of the proceedings in the final two sets and romped home with a scoreline that read 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic looking to equal Pete Sampras' tally at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is in search of a seventh Wimbledon title this year

The 35-year-old, who missed the Australian Open owing to his vaccination status, fell behind in the Grand Slam race even as his arch-rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open.

A loss against Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open dealt a blow to Djokovic's hopes while the Spaniard widened the gap by winning his 22nd Grand Slam title in Paris.

A victory at the Italian Open remains Djokovic's only title win this season and the six-time Wimbledon champion has not played any tour-level matches post his quarterfinal loss at the French Open.

Even so, he remains hopeful of equalling Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles owing to a history of winning at SW19 on five occasions (2011, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021) without playing any preparatory tournaments on grass.

The Serb became the only player to have won 80 matches or more in all the Grand Slam tournaments following his first round at Wimbledon this year.

The tournament's official Twitter account cheered Djokovic on to improve his tally to 100 wins before the "youngsters" took over, in a humorous reference to his son who was described as "a chip of the old block."

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Stefan Djokovic is a chip off the old block



#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole "Let's get to 100 [match wins at Wimbledon] before the youngsters take over"Stefan Djokovic is a chip off the old block

"Let's get to 100 [match wins at Wimbledon] before the youngsters take over. Stefan Djokovic is a chip off the old block," the official Wimbledon account tweeted.

