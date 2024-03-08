Novak Djokovic recently opined that himself and Rafael Nadal might not have much left in their tanks as the duo inch closer to their respective retirements.

Djokovic started playing professional tennis in 2003, two years after Nadal did. The duo, along with Roger Federer, formed an arguably greatest-ever trio known as the Big 3.

Federer hung his racket up in September 2022 after an illustrious career that began in 1998. Nadal is likely to call it a day before 2024 ends. Djokovic, who is in Indian Wells, California for the upcoming ATP 1000 event, recently claimed that he too was approaching the end.

"So, we know those moments will come for all of us. You know, when they actually come and you actually understand that that’s it, Roger finished his career, Rafa and I are probably not going to play much more," he said during his pre-tournament press conference at the Indian Wells Masters 2024.

The Serb celebrated the trio for their achievements over the years.

"It's a kind of one era to an end and it's sad but at the same time, I think there’s so many wonderful moments, matches, and milestones that we can celebrate when it comes to each one of us and us as a group."

Novak Djokovic will kickstart his Indian Wells Masters campaign against Aleksandar Vukic on Saturday, March 9. Notably, he is tied with Federer in terms of winning the tournament a record five times.

Novak Djokovic: "Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have, along with Andy Murray, been an inseparable part of my development as a player"

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer were part of another notable group called the Big Four, which included three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Interestingly, the Serb maintains leads over the group in his respective head-to-head accounts against them. He has played against Nadal a total of 59 times and earned 30 wins. Against Federer, he has won 27 out of the 50 matches, whereas he has defeated Murray 25 times in his 36 meetings with the Brit.

In the same press conference at the Indian Wells 2024, the 24-time Grand Slam champion credited Nadal, Federer, and Murray for shaping his competitive spirit.

"Very important part of my career, I mean, these two guys [Nadal and Federer], have, along with Andy Murray, been an inseparable part of my development as a player. Everything that I've achieved has a lot of it has to do with the rivalries I had with these guys," he said.

