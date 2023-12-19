“Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal... I've seen everyone” – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga opens up about players partying on ATP Tour

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga recently stated that every ATP player, including the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, parties whenever the time is right.

Tsonga played tennis professionally from 2004 to 2022 and won a total of 18 singles titles, achieving a career-high ranking of World No. 5. His best performance at the Grands Slams came in 2008 at the Australian Open, where he finished second-best to Djokovic.

The Frenchman recently attended a conversation with the Generation Do It Yourself podcast and commented on the partying routines of players on ATP Tour.

"Is it possible to have big parties and have fun when you're a professional? Seriously, maybe I shouldn't say it, but seriously… I've seen them all, don't let anyone tell me anything. Djokovic, Nadal... I've seen everyone," Tsonga said (translated).

Tsonga suggested the players refrain from cutting loose during a tournament but added that rest and recreation are crucial to stay afloat and competitive. He said:

"You just have to do it at the appropriate times, not during a tournament. It's not ideal, you have to be honest, but to keep the circuit going for 40 weeks, going around the world for 15 years, you have to have fun and enjoy it from time to time."

"Novak Djokovic wanted to be Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal" - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

During his conversation with Generation Do It Yourself, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also claimed that Novak Djokovic longed to be like his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, he went onto add that the Serb has done away with the wish.

"I consider that he had a period where he didn't want to be himself. He wanted to be Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, when perhaps he should have remained himself all along. I think today he is himself. And even if it is divisive, I think that’s why it is appreciated by many people. Because now he's completely honest," he said.

Tsonga opined that the 24-time Grand Slam champion was reluctant to be perceived as a warrior, his true self, which harmed his overall image in the initial few years.

"He wanted to get away from this warrior image that he has, because he is a Serb, who experienced difficult things in his childhood. So he’s a warrior, he should have assumed it from the start. I think he would have been loved for that," he added.

