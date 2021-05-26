Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal look more vulnerable each year, a younger player can dent their confidence at RG: Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander believes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are beginning to lose their grip on the sport in the face of the NextGen's steady rise. Wilander also reckons that some of the younger players could give Nadal and Djokovic a difficult time in the early rounds of the French Open this year.

Wilander is a seven-time Grand Slam champion who has triumphed at Roland Garros thrice. Speaking to Eurosport ahead of the 2021 French Open, the Swede claimed that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are showing increasing signs of weakness as the years go by.

"Novak and Rafa look more vulnerable each year,” Wilander said. “The younger guys are hitting the ball so hard on both sides, they have big serves and they are taking a bit of Rafa and Novak’s confidence away from them."

The Swede believes that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have only one advantage over the chasing pack: they are more accustomed to playing in the best-of-five format.

Wilander believes Rafael Nadal's biggest advantage is the experience he has in the longer format

"The only ammunition left is they (Nadal and Djokovic) have the experience of playing five sets and coming through," Wilander added. "That’s the advantage they still have over the rest, but clearly the gap is closing."

Turning his attention to the upcoming French Open, Wilander claimed that Rafael Nadal's aura of invincibility could take a hit if a younger player takes him the distance.

"There is a chance that a younger player can take a chunk out of Nadal’s confidence in the first round and even if he comes through, that could leave him lacking a little belief," added the Swede. "Then he could get bullied around in his next match and if he doesn’t have any easy matches, his confidence may be shaken by the time he gets to the final."

Mats Wilander said Novak Djokovic, who made the French Open final last year, could also be pushed to the limit in Paris.

“Novak could be taken to five sets by a young guy who might now believe he can beat him when he never did before," Wilander said. "That’s the difference now. They believe they can beat them."

A young player can win French Open ahead of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: Mats Wilander

2020 French Open winner Rafael Nadal

With the NextGen steadily closing the gap to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander believes there is a chance for a young player to triumph at Roland Garros this time around.

“I believe a young guy come breakthrough and win," Wilander said. "Are the chances big? No, but nor were the chances when I won the French Open for the first time."

Wilander said the likes of Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas had the firepower to trouble the best of players, adding that the Greek's forehand was better than that of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Mats Wilander showered praise on Stefanos Tsitsipas

"When (Alexander) Zverev serves well, he can hang with them," said the Swede. "Someone like Matteo Berrettini, when he hits his forehand, not many can live with him."

“I like Stefanos Tsitsipas even more and he has a forehand that is better than Rafas, better than Roger’s and better than Novak. He is willing to hit it and move forward at all times."

