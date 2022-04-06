Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal named on Madrid Masters entry list

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 21-time Slam champion Rafael Nadal have been named on the entry list for the 2022 Madrid Open.

There has been uncertainty surrounding Djokovic's schedule due to the fact that he has not received a COVID-19 vaccination. The Serb was prevented from participating in tournaments in Australia and the US, but will return to action in Monte-Carlo next week.

It now appears as though the Serb will also participate in Madrid as he ramps up his preparations for the French Open. Djokovic did not participate in last year's event and will have a lot of points to gain. He is three-time champion of the tournament (2011, 2016, 2019).

Although Nadal's name features on the entry list, his presence at the event is in doubt because of the rib injury he picked up at Indian Wells.

Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas join Novak Djokovic in star-studded Madrid lineup

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

Defending champion Alexander Zverev has also confirmed his participation at the Madrid Open, which is one of the most prestigious Masters 1000 events on the ATP calendar. The German has had a rough season so far and will be keen to return to form in Madrid.

The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also make the trip to Madrid, alongside Carlos Alcaraz, who is one of the hottest players on tour at the moment.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



These are the players who have registered to play in 2022.



bit.ly/35I3VgN

bit.ly/3r3GqWO



@atptour | @WTA Here's the Entry List for the #MMOPEN These are the players who have registered to play in 2022.

Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev's name also features on the entry list. It will be interesting to see if the Russian recovers from his hernia surgery in time. The initial diagnosis was that he would be out of action for around six weeks and the tournament is set to begin in less than three weeks' time.

The Madrid Open is unique in the sense that it has been held on three different surfaces -- hardcourt, blue clay and red clay. Swiss maestro Roger Federer is the only player to win the tournament on all three surfaces. But he will not be present this time around as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

