Novak Djokovic delighted by Andrea Petkovic's hula hoop throwback celebrating Serb's French Open triumph

Novak Djokovic recently reacted to a throwback post by German tennis player Andrea Petkovic celebrating his 2023 French Open victory.

Petkovic shared a picture of her and Djokovic hula hooping together. The picture was taken during a rain delay at Wimbledon 2011, when Djokovic and Petkovic decided to have some fun with the hula hoops.

The two players showed off their skills and entertained the crowd with their impromptu performance.

Petkovic posted the picture on her Instagram account on Sunday, June 11, to commemorate Djokovic's record-breaking win at Roland Garros.

"Never forget your beginnings @djokernole," Petkovic wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic shared the post on his Instagram story and responded with a string of emojis.

Djokovic went on to win his first Wimbledon title that year, defeating defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in the final, while Petkovic reached the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic regains No. 1 ranking, Rafael Nadal suffers massive slump in ATP standings

The 2023 French Open had starkly-contrasting consequences on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's ATP rankings.

Djokovic reclaimed the top spot after winning the title, while Nadal fell out of the top 100 due to his injury layoff.

Djokovic breezed through the first four rounds at Roland Garros without dropping a set. He faced some resistance from Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals but fought back to win after losing the first set. He then dominated Carlos Alcaraz, the then-World No. 1 and top seed, in the semifinals, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, as the Spaniard suffered from cramps in the final two sets.

The Serb then defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final to clinch his third French Open title and an unprecedented 23rd overall Grand Slam. He earned 1,640 points for his victory and surpassed Alcaraz (7,175) and Daniil Medvedev (6,100) to become the World No. 1 with 7,595 points.

Rafael Nadal, who missed the French Open due to injury, lost the 2,000 points he had to defend from last year.

The Spaniard dropped 121 places in the ATP rankings and landed at No. 136, his lowest ranking in 20 years.

Casper Ruud, who reached the French Open final last year and defended 1,200 points, and Stefanos Tsitsipas complete the top five. The only change in the top 10 was Karen Khachanov (3,125) replacing Felix Auger-Aliassime (2,850) at No. 10.

