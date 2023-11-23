Novak Djokovic believes that Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and he can all look back on their relationship "in a more relaxed way" once they are all retired, even if they cannot be friends for now.

Federer bid his farewell to the sport last year, while Nadal is expected to have his last hurrah next year. Djokovic, on the other hand, is in the midst of a purple patch, having won seven titles in 2023, including three Grand Slams and the ATP Finals. The Serb is also set to finish the year as the World No. 1, taking his total tally of No. 1 weeks to more than 400.

Speaking in a recent interview with Marca, the 36-year-old touched on his friendship with the other two members of the 'Big-3,' admitting that it is not really possible for them to be friends now. The Serb did not believe that as rivals, they would be comfortable revealing secrets about themselves to the others.

After retirement, however, Djokovic did not think it would be an issue, adding that he has incredible respect for Nadal and Federer and that their rivalry has played a key role in making him the player that he is today.

"It's true that we can't be friends because with friends you talk about everything, the good, the bad, your secrets. With your rivals I don't think you feel very comfortable revealing all that. In the last 15 years I have seen more of Nadal and Federer than my parents."

"That means they have been a very important part of my life and my career. I have incredible respect for them and for the rivalry we've had for so long. It's been a long journey together and when we hang up our racquets we'll look at it in a more relaxed way," Novak Djokovic said.

"Even with Rafael Nadal, friendship is impossible" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic had expressed a similar sentiment earlier as well, emphasizing that friendship with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer was impossible even though he had a lot of respect for his rivals.

The World No. 1 recalled going out to dinner with Nadal earlier on in their careers, remarking that it became impossible to maintain a friendship with the Spaniard later on because of the aforementioned reason.

"At first we went to dinner together, but even with him friendship is impossible. I have always respected and admired him," Djokovic said.

