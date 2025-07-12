"Novak Djokovic's body wasn't even cold yet" - Fans amused by Carlos Alcaraz's instant nod to Jannik Sinner after Italian's Wimbledon SF win

Shortly after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final of men's singles at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz and Nike posted a collaborative photo on Instagram. Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in the other semifinal.

The promotional post saw Alcaraz and Sinner in all white, with faces locked away from each other, close to the net at Wimbledon. The Wimbledon champions have now come down to the top seeds of the tournament, and fans are buzzing before the game on Sunday.

One fan reposted the screenshot of Alcaraz on X with the following caption:

"He waited for this I can tell."

The above repost turned out to be the medium for fans to share their reactions ahead of the final. Some noted how Alcaraz instantly put out the Instagram story, while some spoke about the transition to the new rivalry of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"Djokovic's body wasn't even cold yet Carlos," one fan wrote.

"3 minutes between nike’s post and carlos’ repost, oh this spanish boy was ready to shout it from the rooftops," another commented.

"his a** think he’s subtle," one fan posted.

"I still haven't healed from the Roland Garros finals and these mfs are in another slam final together," one fan added.

"These mfs reunite every 3 days," one fan added.

While Carlos Alcaraz had the upper hand when he faced Jannik Sinner in the French Open final, it remains to be seen if the Italian manages to defeat the Spaniard and win his first Wimbledon championship.

What did Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner say ahead of their Wimbledon championship game?

Carlos Alcaraz had a five-and-a-half-hour duel with Jannik Sinner in the Roland Garros final, and just a month later, the two will be locking horns again in another Grand Slam final.

After defeating fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to secure his spot in the third consecutive final at the All England Club, Alcaraz isn't taking his opponent lightly. In the press conference, he said:

"Whatever Jannik has, (it is) because he has learned from everything as a huge champion, from the losses, from the matches he's playing, he just gets better after every match, every day.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to take a lot of things from the French Open final, he's going to be better physically, be better mentally. He's going to be prepared on Sunday to give 100%."

Alcaraz also praised Sinner's grass court movement and called it "unbelievable." Meanwhile, Sinner also added a nod to the rivalry between the two. Ahead of their clash on Sunday, the Italian said:

“This is the second consecutive Grand Slam that we are in the final and playing each other, which is great from my side. I believe it's good for the sport. The more rivalries we have from now on, the better it is, because people want to see young players going against each other.”

If Jannik Sinner wins, it will be his first Wimbledon title, and if Carlos Alcaraz wins, it will be his third straight at the All England Club. Who do you think has the edge in this encounter? Let us know in the comments.

