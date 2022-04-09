Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker found guilty in bankruptcy trial, could face jail time

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker was found guilty on four counts under the Insolvency Act by Southwark Crown Court on Friday. The German was, however, acquitted of a further 20 charges by the court in London and is currently out on bail.

The former World No. 1, who coached Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles between 2014 and 2016, has been battling bankruptcy charges since 2017. He was accused of hiding millions of pounds in assets, including several of the trophies he has won over the years, to get out of paying his debts.

The German won more than $25 million in prize money alone during his years on the ATP tour, and is estimated to have earned more than double that in total once sponsorship deals are accounted for. However, the 54-year-old asserted that his earnings declined dramatically post-retirement.

Becker claimed repeatedly in interviews that he co-operated to the best of his ability to settle his debts. Jonathan Laidlaw, the six-time Grand Slam champion's defense lawyer, argued the same in court, remarking that his client had acted only on the suggestions of experts when it came to declaring his assets.

“Some of those advisers were offering genuinely good advice intended to be in the defendant’s best interest – others, as may be the way of the world, may have simply wanted a slice of the pie his fame and fortune offered,” Laidlaw said.

Opposition prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley, on the other hand, did not agree with the assessment. She was of the opinion that Boris Becker's claims that he did not know the location of his trophies were "simply not credible."

Dean Beale, Chief Executive of the Insolvency Service, hopes the conviction can serve to deter people from trying to wiggle their way out of such situations.

"This conviction serves as a clear warning to those who think they can hide their assets and get away with it. You will be found out and prosecuted," he said.

A second sentencing is scheduled for 29 April at the same court, where it will be decided if the German should be given a jail sentence. According to reports, each count could carry up to seven years in prison, meaning that the former World No. 1 may end up being punished with a 28-year sentence, although that is unlikely.

"The level of Boris Becker's attempts to frustrate the process must have been quite exceptional" - Insolvency expert Alex Jay

Alex Jay was of the opinion that Boris Becker's non-cooperation must have been extreme to warrant the fate

Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Alex Jay, Head of Insolvency and Asset Recovery at London-based litigation firm Stewarts, stated that the degree of Boris Becker's non-cooperation must have been huge for him to land in such hot water.

Jay revealed that people are very rarely charged by a criminal court in bankruptcy cases, adding that even the smallest effort on the German's part would have gotten him off the hook.

"Make no mistake, being found guilty in a criminal court of bankruptcy offenses is quite rare. Most people, when bankrupted, cooperate with the bankruptcy process, at least to a degree that doesn’t result in criminal charges being brought and proved," Jay said. "The level of Mr. Boris Becker’s attempts to frustrate the process, and avoid repaying his creditors, must therefore have been quite exceptional.”

