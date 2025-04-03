Novak Djokovic's Miami run leads Rafael Nadal to big conclusion about current state of tennis

Rafael Nadal recently shared his thoughts on the current scenario and the fire of tennis. He predicted the rise of a new champion, sharing his belief that a 6-foot+ player with high mobility will lead the sport after the Big Three era. He also pointed to Novak Djokovic's Miami Open campaign as proof that tennis has yet to see its next "potential great."

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis on October 10, 2024. His final professional appearance was at the Davis Cup Finals in November 2024, where he represented Spain. The 38-year-old faced Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during the Davis Cup quarterfinals in his last match. His last final was marked at the Swedish Open in Bastad in July 2024. Nadal concluded his career with 22 Grand Slam titles. This also includes a record 14 French Open victories.

Rafael Nadal recently shared his analysis of the current tennis scenario. According to the former pro, any ATP star with more than 6ft in height and rapid mobility skills could easily take charge as the new face of the sport.

"Tennis hasn't changed anything in terms of rules throughout its history. People are getting taller and moving better. The serve has a decisive impact. If that power isn't limited, someone over two meters tall with good mobility will arrive and you won't be able to compete against him, you won't be able to get a break," he told Eurosport.

The 38-year-old also mentioned that the adaptations still need time, and until then, the power tends to remain in possession of the existing pros. He cited Novak Djokovic's Miami Open campaign as an indication that the change is not happening anytime soon.

"That day, for the moment, hasn't arrived. Djokovic reached a final two days ago, I was competing a year and a half ago... it leads me to think that the change hasn't been so abrupt yet because we've still had a chance of success," he added.

Novak Djokovic made it to the finals at the Masters 1000 event in Miami. However, the Serb couldn't secure his 100th career title as he faced an unexpected defeat against Jakub Mensik in the title match.

Former Wimbledon champion predicts 25th Grand Slam win for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently received an optimistic statement from former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli. According to the former WTA pro, the Serb carries a desire to conquer, which she consistently sees in his eyes. She also remembered the moment he won his first-ever Olympic gold medal in Paris, citing how the moment sealed the odds of him surpassing the 24 mark.

“For me, that desire to win everything, you see it in the depths of his eyes. That moment when he won Olympic gold… He never gave up on that quest. He wants to finish with 25 Grand Slams to be at the top of the pyramid and not have any name next to his, and I think he won’t stop until he gets that," she said, as reported by L'Equipe.

After missing out on the chance to complete his 100 career wins, Novak Djokovic now looks forward to the clay-court season. He will next compete at the Monte Carlo Masters, starting on Sunday, 6th April.

