"Either Canada will need to change the rules regarding vaccination or Novak Djokovic will have to roll up his sleeves and receive the vaccine" - Canada Masters tournament director Eugene Lapierre

Novak Djokovic's troubles are likely to begin even before the US Open starts as the Wimbledon champion may not be permitted to play the Canada Masters this year.

Djokovic, who missed this year's Australian Open because of not being vaccinated, is likely to be barred from taking part in the upcoming US Open as things currently stand.

"The rules apply to everyone. There are some exceptions, but... the rules apply to everyone. The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet."

Tournament director Eugene Lapierre appeared to indicate that the prospects of the Serb playing in the ATP tour 1000 event in Montreal remain bleak since neither Djokovic nor the Canadian government are expected to change their stance any time soon.

The Canadian government currently does not permit unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

"The situation is clear - either Canada will change the rules regarding vaccination or he [Novak Djokovic] will have to roll up his sleeves and receive the vaccine. However, I do not consider either of those two scenarios likely," Eugene Lapierre said.

The former World No. 1 first won the tournament in 2007 when he defeated Roger Federer in the final. Two consecutive Canadian Open wins followed for Djokovic in 2011 and 2012 when he defeated Mardy Fish and Richard Gasquet in the finals, respectively.

A win against Ken Nishikori in the 2016 finals enabled the Serbinator to win the tournament for the fourth time.

Vaccination woes result in roller coaster season for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's troubles began Down Under when he was in the country to defend his Australian Open title after having won the tournament nine times.

The Serb was then tied along with arch rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for 20 Grand Slam title wins.

Much to his dismay, Djokovic's visa was revoked by the Australian government and he was subsequently forced to leave the country ahead of the tournament, even as Nadal went on to bag his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old won the Wimbledon title, but not before Nadal had defeated him in the French Open quarterfinals - a tournament that the Spaniard went on to win.

Having missed the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open for not being vaccinated, the former World No. 1 faces a similar prospect at the upcoming US Open.

His woes are unlikely to end soon as he is also likely to miss next year's Australian Open, which means that he will be unable to play a Grand Slam until the French Open gets underway next year.

