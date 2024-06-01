Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shows her support for his teammate Olga Danilovic after Serb's Grand Slam breakthrough at French Open

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, congratulated Olga Danilovic for making her way through her maiden fourth round in Grand Slams. On Friday (May 31), the 23-year-old pulled off an unbelievable victory after beating Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the third round of the French Open 2024.

Danilovic looked down and out in the first set before making a comeback to win the match 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8), in a thriller on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

It took Danilovic three hours and eight minutes to beat Vekic, who is ranked No. 40 in the world. Vekic got her Serbian opponent on the mat in the first set with three breaks of serve. When it seemed that she would run away with the match, Danilovic turned around her fortunes. In a nerve-wracking tie-breaker in the third set, she held her nerves and had the last laugh.

Trending

Celebrating her victory, Danilovic shared a post on Instagram and wrote:

“2nd week here I come. Enjoying every moment.”

After her incredible win, Djokovic’s wife shared a congratulatory message for Danilovic. She wrote:

“Idemoooo,” which roughly means “Let’s go”

Enter caption

Interestingly, Danilovic was Djokovic’s teammate in the United Cup. The duo played mixed doubles and also defeated the Chinese pair of Zhang Zhizhen and Qinwen Zheng.

‘Do not even know how I won’ - Olga Danilovic

Before qualifying for Round 4 at Roland Garros, Danilovic’s best performance came at the 2019 Wimbledon when she advanced to the third round. In the first round, she defeated Marina Trevisan, after which she pulled off a huge upset by taking down 11th seed Danielle Collins. Coming into the main draw after playing in the qualifiers, Danilovic continued her dream run and won over Vekic.

After her third-round win, Danilovic was on cloud nine as she was pleasantly surprised with the way she stormed back after looking hapless initially. She also thanked the crowd for lending her support throughout the duration of the match.

“I do not know what to say. I have no words. Thank you everyone for supporting me here in this match. I am enjoying my time here so much. I do not even know how I won this match. I was coming back and down so many times... I am so happy,” Danilovic said in the on-court interview.

"I just want to say thank you everyone for being here. It’s been so many rain delays. Not good weather. You are really a tennis country. I do not know what to say,” Danilovic added.

Danilovic’s challenge is going to get tougher as she faces 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round.