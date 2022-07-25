Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to photos of the pair embracing each other 16 years apart

Novak Djokovic recently won his 88th ATP singles title after beating Nick Kyrgios in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. He addressed his wife during the course of the post-match on-court interview, thanking her and everyone in his player's box for their support over the years.

Jelena Djokovic was recently reminded by a fan of the remarkable journey that she and her husband have shared over the years, to which the 36-year-old entrepreneur replied with a couple of heart emojis.

"1st title vs 88th title, highschool crush, friend, girlfriend, wife," a fan wrote.

An ardent fan of the former World No. 1 posted two images on Twitter that were taken on either end of their memorable 16-year journey. The first image was from 2006, after the Serb won his first ATP title as a 19-year-old by defeating Nicolas Massu in the Dutch Open final. Djokovic, the third seed in Amersfoort, was cheered on by coach Marian Vajda and girlfriend Jelena, who he subsequently married in July 2014.

The second image was taken after his recent Wimbledon triumph, with Jelena in his player's box at SW19 alongside his current coach Goran Ivanisevic.

After being reminded by BBC presenter Sue Barker that it was his wedding anniversary on the day of the finals this year, the 35-year-old joked that his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title was his present to Jelena.

"Darling, happy anniversary! This is my present,' Djokovic said, with a smile.

What next for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic is just one Grand Slam win away from drawing level with arch rival Rafael Nadal, who won his 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Courtesy of a win at Wimbledon, the Serb now has 21 Grand Slam titles in his kitty but faces the prospect of missing out on the upcoming US Open.

While Djokovic has remained firm about his decision not to get the coronavirus vaccine, the Joe Biden-led US government has remained non-committal as to whether it would make an exception for the three-time US Open champion to enter the country.

Unvaccinated foreigners are currently not allowed into the United States. The Serb is also likely to miss out on playing the Canada Masters, with the Canadian government unwilling, as yet, to make any concessions for the tennis star.

Djokovic will however be seen in action at the Laver Cup in London, where he will team up with fellow greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, who will represent Team Europe.

