Novak Djokovic says absence of Serena, Nadal & Federer is "affecting" the US Open, claims GOAT discussions are good for the sport

Novak Djokovic registered a fluent 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Thursday. The Serb, who is now one step closer to the Calendar Slam as well as a record-breaking 21st Major, will next face Kei Nishikori in the third round.

Djokovic was posed quite a few interesting questions during his post-match press conference. Given that his and Naomi Osaka's faces are visible on numerous posters around New York, a reporter asked Djokovic if that made him feel like the "main character" of the tournament.

Djokovic responded by saying it is a privilege to see himself on promotional posters around the city, but added that that does not affect his on-court play.

"Well, that's not going to affect my game," Novak Djokovic said. "But of course, it's a privilege and of course it's flattering to see my photos, most of the posters of the promotion of the tournament around the city."

Djokovic then expressed his desire to help make tennis a more popular sport in New York with the help of fellow icons like Naomi Osaka.

"Of course, as a tennis fan, as well, I'd like to see as many people as possible," he added. "If I and Naomi manage, along with other players, to attract more people to the US Open, to the stands, great. If not, not great."

The Serb did admit that the absence of top stars like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Venus Williams was a blow to the tournament. But in the same breath, Djokovic added that the Next Gen stars who are part of the draw "deserve the credit" and need to be promoted as well.

"Of course, the absence of Serena, Rafa, Roger, Dominic, of course, Venus, is affecting, no doubt about it," Djokovic said. "But we are here. I feel also the players who are here, along with me on the men's side, deserve the credit. They're the next generation. We need to do more promotion of their own stories, their own brands. I know that people like to see the three of us on the men's side, of course Serena, Williams sisters, Naomi, probably some big stars on the women's side."

Novak Djokovic was then asked who he considers the better player between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 'neutral surfaces'. The Serb responded by first joking whether a neutral surface is made of ice or water.

"What is neutral surface? Is it ice, is it water? (laughter)," Djokovic asked.

The World No. 1 then made a reference to the 'Battle of the Surfaces' match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, which was played on a court half-covered by clay and half by grass in 2007.

The Battle of the Surfaces- Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer

Djokovic believes the match was an exceptional idea, and he light-heartedly stated on Thursday that the winner of the contest would have to be considered the better of the two on 'neutral' surfaces. Interestingly, it was Nadal who beat Federer 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(10) on that day.

"I think actually one of the best I think images that I've ever seen from tennis is them playing on a half-grass, half-clay court," Djokovic said. "I thought that was fantastic. Whoever came up with the idea was genius. As a tennis fan, I enjoyed that very much. Whoever won that much, you have your answer (smiling)."

Since the reporter was not sure what Novak Djokovic really meant, he pressed him further. The 20-time Major champion then acknowledged that it is difficult to pick any one of the three because of their immensely different career paths and successes on different surfaces.

"It's difficult to say who is better," Djokovic said. "Three of us, we're all so different. We have different styles. We have different trajectories or journeys to where we are at this moment. We all had tremendous success, some more particularly on one surface, some the other surface."

Novak Djokovic believes he, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal "complement each other". He also believes that their rivalry is excellent for the growth of the sport, which is why he hopes the GOAT discussions carry on for longer.

"We do complement each other," the Serb said. "I think the rivalry between the Big 3, so to say, it's phenomenal for our sport. So the more traction, the more conversation there is around the three of us, the GOAT discussion, et cetera, the better in general for our sport."

I don't have anyone's number on the court until I win: Novak Djokovic

2014 semifinal: Nishikori

2018 semifinal: Djokovic



Who will take the #USOpen rubber match? pic.twitter.com/5pGo05w4AH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2021

Novak Djokovic owns a staggering 17-2 head-to-head lead against his next opponent Kei Nishikori. In that context, Djokovic was asked if he has the Japanese's "number".

The Serb responded by joking that he has Nishikori's number, but on his phone.

"I actually do, in my phone (smiling)," Novak Djokovic said. "I don't have anyone's number on the court until I win."

The US Open is Kei Nishikori's most successful Slam. He has two semifinal appearances and a runner-up finish to his name in New York. In fact, one of his two victories against the Serb came at this very event, back in 2014.

Novak Djokovic pointed to those facts and lavished praise on the Japanese.

"We played many times," Djokovic added. "I have very good score against him. I lost I think last time here in New York in semis in 2014. Historically I think his most successful Grand Slam is here. He's one of the quickest and most-talented players that I've seen in my lifetime, in my career."

