Novak Djokovic claims he "can beat anyone on any surface", hopes to face Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros semifinals

Novak Djokovic reckons he can beat any player on any surface if he is in "optimal physical and mental condition" with a potential Roland Garros semifinal against Rafael Nadal looming on the horizon.

Novak Djokovic, who won the Belgrade Open last week, is the top seed in Paris. He has been drawn in the same half as arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the first time at a Slam. While the Swiss is Djokovic's likely quarterfinal opponent, Nadal could lie in wait in the last four.

Speaking to the media after his win in Belgrade, the World No. 1 said he hoped to have the opportunity to lock horns with the Spaniard, but conceded there was a long way to go for that to happen.

"Yes, let's hope that semifinal will come to that (meeting Rafael Nadal)," Djokovic said. "There is a long way to that match. I know that everyone wants it, as well as the quarterfinals with Federer."

On the eve of Roland Garros, Djokovic wins the Belgrade title at home with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Molcan in the final.



Novak Djokovic dismissed any concerns about the difficulty of his path and said he would focus on getting into top shape ahead of his campaign in the French capital.

"The draw cannot be influenced, but I can focus attention to the next day, to getting into optimal physical and mental condition," said the Serb. "I know that when I am in that balanced state, I can beat anyone and on any surface. I have proven this in the past.

"I look forward to a great challenge in Paris. We hope for the best, I am not the only one who wants the trophy and it will be challenging, but I am ready."

Novak Djokovic says he hopes to peak in Paris

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open

Many have questioned Novak Djokovic's decision to play in the Belgrade Open the week before Roland Garros. The Serb said he signed up for his home event because he wanted to play in front of a crowd.

Djokovic said playing in front of supporters had energized him ahead of Roland Garros, where he hopes to hit top gear.

"I chose the opportunity to play here, because I heard there was a chance to be an audience, only a few days ago we got permission for the semifinals and finals," Novak Djokovic added. "It was a wonderful feeling, that's how I wanted it to be. What I experienced today gives me energy for Paris.

"In terms of playing, I'm happy with how last week went. I used it to be with my family. I will be imprisoned in Paris, but I am ready. I hope to experience the peak of my form in Paris."

