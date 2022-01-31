Novak Djokovic says Rafael Nadal's "impressive fighting spirit prevailed another time," in a post congratulating all the winners of the 2022 Australian Open

Two weeks ago, Novak Djokovic was ruled out of the 2022 Australian Open after being deported from Melbourne by immigration authorities. As a result, this opened the door for a new men's singles champion to be crowned at the Grand Slam for the first time in three years.

The World No. 1 has won the Melbourne Major nine times since 2008, and was eyeing his fourth consecutive title this season. The Australian Open was Djokovic's best chance to overtake rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and break the three-way tie for the highest number of Grand Slam titles. However, it was not meant to be for Djokovic as Nadal capitalized on the former's absence from the tournament and moved a step ahead in the race among the Big 3.

The Spaniard won his 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set encounter which lasted 5 hours and 28 minutes. After the match, Djokovic shared a post on social media congratulating all the winners and runners-up at this year's Australian Open.

"There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s @australianopen and the finals were exceptional. Congratulations to @ashbarty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to @danimalcollins for an incredible tournament. Congratulations to @rafaelnadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him," the Serb's caption read.

The Serb applauded Nadal for showcasing unwavering resilience, and wished him congratulations in Spanish, "Enhorabuena," on becoming the first male in the Open Era to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic also praised Medvedev for starting off the season with the "passion and determination" that is now expected from him after his splendid run in the last two years. The Russian won his first Grand Slam title last season after defeating the World No. 1 at the 2021 US Open.

Novak Djokovic could be ruled out of Roland Garros if he remains unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic practicing ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

According to a report on ESPN, the French government has passed a vaccine law. The law requires people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as sports venues, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.

Despite having no clarity on what the situation would be like at Roland Garros, the Health Ministry made it explicitly clear that they would not provide exemptions to anyone.

"Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we'll see, but clearly there's no exemption," the Health Ministry stated.

This leaves the Serb no choice but to consider getting vaccinated if he is aiming to play the French Major.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala