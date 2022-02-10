"Novak Djokovic does the simple things almost imperceptibly brilliant" - Andrew Castle

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Andrew Castle heaped praise on Novak Djokovic. Pointing out that the Serb does simple things in an "imperceptibly brilliant" manner, he stated that the World No. 1 is extremely reliable, especially when it comes to performing in big moments.

Novak Djokovic was denied a chance to defend his Australian Open title this year because he was unvaccinated. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is still the most successful player in the history of the Melbourne Slam, having won the title on a record nine occasions.

Castle picked Djokovic's performance in the final of the 2019 Australian Open as the "single highest standard performance" he has ever witnessed in any sport.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion thrashed Rafael Nadal in straight sets that day, losing just eight games in the entire match.

“I think that final against Nadal (in Australia) when he beat him for the loss of eight games in 2019 was the single highest standard performance I have seen in just about any sport. Every sport is about doing the basics superbly well. That’s where I find the beauty in great sport and for me, Novak does the simple things almost imperceptibly brilliant," said Castle.

The 58-year-old also noted that Djokovic possesses an incredible return which lands just "one inch from the baseline," neutralizing the effect of his opponent's serve. He feels that this part of the Serb's game makes him extremely difficult to play against.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals in 2021

“The return that lands one inch from the baseline and hits someone on the ankle from a great serve. We all know how difficult that is to play at that sort of level, especially on a big point, and he is so reliable," added the former British No. 1.

“All 3 of them have been magnificent for our sport" - Andrew Castle on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at an event

In the same interview, Castle hailed Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer's contributions to tennis. And the former British No. 1 feels that they are "not done yet."

Calling their ability to motivate themselves "incredible," Castle said the Big 3 have been fantastic for the sport.

“All three of them have been magnificent for our sport and the message is the boys aren’t done yet. It is amazing how these older players keep on doing it. Their motivation is incredible," concluded Castle.

Djokovic will next be seen in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, a tournament he has won on five occasions.

