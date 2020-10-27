Novak Djokovic is stronger than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: Gilles Simon

Having faced the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic a combined 30 times, Gilles Simon knows a thing or two about their greatness. The Frenchman is usually known to be quite vocal about matters involving the Big 3 and has come forth once more to give his two-cents on the matter.

While speaking on La Chaine L’Equipe, the 35-year-old named Novak Djokovic as the strongest player among the Big 3. Simon also went on to speak highly about Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and singled out the Mallorcan’s achievements at Roland Garros for praise.

Nadal is extremely strong and Federer is stressful to play against: Gilles Simon

Novak Djokovic may have been unable to win the US Open or the French Open but remains the man to beat this year. The Serb has lost just a single match this year, leaving aside his disqualification at the US Open against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Novak Djokovic after losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal.

The four titles that Djokovic has won in 2020 include the Australian Open, Cincinnati Masters, Rome Masters, and Dubai Open.

Novak Djokovic’s peerless form coupled with his sheer quality over the years has led Simon to believe that the Serb is a complete player. The Frenchman even thinks that Djokovic is a superior player to both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

“The strongest is Novak Djokovic,” Simon said. “He’s stronger than the two others. To me, he’s the most complete player with the least weaknesses and he will be the hardest to beat."

French Open winner Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal handed Novak Djokovic one of his toughest defeats at the 2020 French Open final. In doing so, the Mallorcan lifted his 13th title at Roland Garros - arguably one of the finest feats in sport.

Gilles Simon acknowledged Nadal’s quality on clay and labeled him the toughest player to overcome, especially on the red dirt of Roland Garros.

“Rafael Nadal is extremely strong as well and extremely difficult to beat,” Simon added. “I think he is the strongest on clay, the biggest challenge on the surface, especially in Roland Garros. What he did was unreal.”

Roger Federer and Gilles Simon

Not wanting to leave Roger Federer out, Simon had a few words of praise for the Swiss Maestro as well. Having played Federer on nine occasions, Simon pointed out that playing against the 20-time Grand Slam champion was stressful, but watching him play was a pleasant experience.

“And Federer is the same. He is stressful to play against but very pleasant to watch," Simon concluded.