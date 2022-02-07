"Novak Djokovic wants to go down as the greatest male tennis player in the history of the sport" - former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski

In his latest interview with Tennis Channel, former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski spoke at length about the battle at the top of the men's game and why he thinks Novak Djokovic will come back stronger from his Australian Open visa debacle. Highlighting the World No. 1's competitive spirit, Rusedski said the Serb wanted to go down as "the greatest male tennis player in the history of the sport."

The Brit went on to say Djokovic could well be eyeing Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, adding that he is likely to win his first tournament back, whenever that is.

"So Djokovic wants to go down as the greatest male tennis player in the history of the sport," Rusedski said. "Probably even break Margaret Court's record of 24 Majors."

"So I think the next tournament he plays where he's going to be allowed to play, depending on his status with vaccinations, and so forth, and countries' rules towards that," he continued. "Mark my words, he's going to win his first event back."

The Serb was forced to miss the 2022 Australian Open

Rusedski said the visa debacle in Australia would have fuelled the World No. 1's hunger for success, adding that the Serb would, in all likelihood, come back stronger.

"Well, Djokovic is gotta be, you know, upset about the whole situation Down Under thinking, okay, I should win Wimbledon this year, then the US open," Rusedski said. "So I think this is gonna be an amazing year. Yeah, with with these guys. Oh yeah, he's gonna have the bit between his teeth."

"There's no question about it to me, I've seen him do things on a tennis court that nobody else has done," he continued. "I mean, I bring back that match, the 2017 match against Federer at the US open. I was there live on the court and he had 22 and a half thousand people against him, didn't make him flinch or bother him whatsoever against one of the all-time greats."

"There's two guys going for the cliff right now, that's Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal" - Greg Rusedski

The World No. 1 (L) and Rafael Nadal

Speaking about the battle for most men's singles Grand Slam titles, Rusedski claimed that both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be tied for 22 titles by the end of the year.

The Brit added that the two men are currently locked in a battle to establish supremacy in the men's game.

"There's two guys going for the cliff right now, and I would say that's Djokovic and Nadal," Rusedski said. "Mark my words, end of 2022, it's gonna have 22 slams Rafa, 22 Novak."

"I think you know, this is gonna get even more exciting. The next generation of Medvedev, Aliassime etc. those guys are gonna get into the mix, but I still think the battle royals on right now."

