"Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are still the favorites for the Wimbledon title" - Felix Auger-Aliassime after 4R win over Alexander Zverev

Felix Auger-Aliassime upset fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a fourth-round thriller at Wimbledon on Monday to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Canadian is now one of six first-time quarterfinalists at Wimbledon.

Speaking to the media after the match, Auger-Aliassime said the absence of Grand Slam winners Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem had opened up the draw, allowing new faces to reach the last eight.

But the young Canadian believes that Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, because of their experience and pedigree, are still the favorites to lift the title.

"The grass is always a bit different from the rest of the surfaces; you don't play too many games a year and those who like it and have experience can have a great performance," said Auger-Aliassime.

"There are the great champions like Novak and Roger who are still the favourites for the title and will be difficult to beat," added Auger-Aliassime. "In addition, the absences of Rafa (Nadal) and Domi (Thiem) opened the draw a bit for other names to appear. It's always good to see fresh faces and I'm happy to be one of them."

"You want to play well in Grand Slams, more so at Wimbledon" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime acknowledges the crowd after beating Alexander Zverev.

During an on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Zverev, Auger-Aliassime labeled the win the "best of his career." Later in the post-match presser, the young Canadian said he was elated to reach his first Major quarterfinal at SW19, which happens to be his favourite Grand Slam tournament.

"My celebration was very honest and genuine because it was a great milestone for my career," he said. "You want to play well in the Grand Slams and more so at Wimbledon, which has the spice of being my favourite tournament."

Auger-Aliassime recovered from a break down in each of the first two sets to take command of the match. But he dropped the next two sets and had to stave off a spirited challenge by the German, before eventually winning in five.

Auger-Aliassime said the manner in which the match had played out made his win all the more special.

"Also, you have to consider how the victory happened; it was a game with many ups and downs, in which I was a break down in the first two sets, and I reversed it; then I lost the next two sets and was able to finally fight to win in five sets. He had the whole match, and that (made it) sweeter and more special," said Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime next faces Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Canadian said the two have a good relationship, but insisted he would keep their friendship aside for a few hours when they meet on court.

"Our girlfriends are cousins, and they spend a lot of time together," the Canadian said. "He is one of my best friends on the circuit, as well as being a great person. I get along really well with him. Also, in the bubble we sometimes have dinner together.

"I think we've both had a great tournament so far. We will be able to differentiate what happens on and off the track. They are two different things."

Auger-Aliassime's compatriot Denis Shapovalov also reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. Auger-Aliassime hopes the two can continue carrying the Canadian flag deep into the tournament.

"Personally, it's great because you have support behind you and you receive messages from people who have helped me get here and that means a lot," said Auger Aliassime. "I feel like I am returning some of your help. It is a team effort, and the country is behind us. I like to have so much support. It was certainly a great day for Canadian tennis, and I hope it continues."

