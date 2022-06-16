"Now 127 other women are going to be extremely worried about the draw when it comes next Thursday" - Brad Gilbert on Serena Williams' return to Wimbledon

Serena Williams' fans were heartbroken earlier this month when Wimbledon's entry list for this year didn't feature her name. However, the American icon took the tennis world by storm on Tuesday, as she confirmed her participation at SW19 on Instagram and received a wildcard into the main draw for Wimbledon.

"SW (Serena Williams) and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go," Williams wrote.

Speaking to NBC News Now, former player Brad Gilbert expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing Williams compete again while suggesting that other players in the draw will be worried.

"It's great to have Serena back. It's been 12 months since she played at Wimbledon and got hurt. Now, 127 other women are going to be extremely worried about the draw when it comes out next Thursday, potentially seeing her unseeded. But I think it's a great move for her that next week at Eastbourne, she's going to play doubles with Ons Jabeur to get some practice on grass. I'm sure there's going to be some nervous women," Gilbert said.

Williams has won the Wimbledon Championships seven times in the past. When asked if she could add an eighth title to her cabinet after a long lay-off, Gilbert said that for Williams, it's about getting started and that her draw will play a vital role.

"I would say her chances depend upon the draw. She could play the number one seed in the first round. I think more than anything, if she gets a decent draw, it's about getting a couple of wins, getting some confidence, and giving herself the opportunity to get to the second week. It's not about winning it at first, it's about getting started."

"I think it's a great start for her to play doubles and get a couple of matches, but most importantly, it's going to be how her body reacts when you haven't played matches in a year, how she feels the day after getting a win," said Gilbert.

Serena Williams aims a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Serena Williams' last Wimbledon victory came in 2016.

With her 23 Major titles, Serena Williams is just second to Australia's Margaret Court, who has 24 Slams. Her last match came almost a year ago at the 2021 Wimbledon when she was forced to retire mid-match in the first-round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury.

Williams slipped and hurt her ankle and was unable to continue the match, leaving the court in tears. She has been on the sidelines since and as a result, her ranking has dropped to No. 1208 in the world.

If her body holds up well for Wimbledon this year, the 40-year-old will aim to go all the way and finally lift her 24th Grand Slam title on her fifth attempt and draw level with Court's Slam tally.

