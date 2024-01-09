Tennis journalist and writer Ben Rothenberg recently voiced his discontent with Alexander Zverev getting elected to the ATP Player Advisory Council, despite the player facing allegations of domestic violence in Germany.

The ATP Player Advisory Council (PAC) is a governing body that convenes multiple times throughout the year to provide recommendations to ATP Management and the ATP Board of Directors.

Alexander Zverev, Dusan Lajovic, Mackenzie McDonald, Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, and Matthew Ebden have been chosen by their peers to serve as representatives on the Council for a period of two years (2024-2025).

These newly elected members will join the existing Council members, Grigor Dimitrov, Wesley Koolhof, Pedro Martinez, and Pedro Cachin, in advocating for the players' interests. Ben Rothenberg expressed his dissatisfaction with Zverev's election to the council, citing the domestic violence charges brought against him by his former partner and mother of his child, Brenda Patea, as the primary reason.

Rothenberg lamented the fact that this election demonstrates an apparent disregard for these charges among Zverev's fellow players while electing the German. The journalist also hinted at the irony that would arise if Zverev's approval were to be necessary if the ATP were to establish a domestic violence policy.

"Alexander Zverev elected to ATP player council while still facing domestic violence charges in Germany. The only conclusion is that his peers in the locker room don’t care. ATP still hasn’t made a domestic violence policy; now the policy might need Zverev’s personal approval?!?" Rothenberg posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexander Zverev: "I'm looking forward to the big events this year"

During a press conference last month, Alexander Zverev expressed that he has an improved mindset heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Comparing it to last season, he acknowledged that his mental state during the 2023 Melbourne Slam was far from ideal.

This lack of confidence stemmed from his doubts about making a strong comeback after sustaining an injury during the 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal. The injury was severe enough to require surgery for the repair of his ankle ligaments.

"Yeah, I mean, we're back to hopefully somewhat a normal mindset. I'm saying normal mindset because last year I came to Australian Open, and I openly said in all the press conferences, I'm not here to win the tournament, which is not the mindset I was going into tournaments usually," Zverev said.

Zverev stated that his performance throughout the 2023 season, where he clinched two titles (at the Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open), defeated top-ranked players, and got himself back in the Top 10, has significantly boosted his confidence for the 2024 season.

"I'm past that now. I'm No. 7 in the world. I won a few titles last year where I've beaten some great players, as well. I think I'm past that now hopefully," he said.

The German also stated that he is looking forward to playing in "big events" this year.

"I can look forward to being a contender again. That's what I want to be. That's the position I want to put myself in. Yeah, that's the way it is. I'm looking forward to the big events this year," he added.