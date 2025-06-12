"Now French Open champion" - Fans notice Coco Gauff's TV cameo on 'All American: Homecoming' needs 2 major changes in 2025

Fans reacted online to Coco Gauff's cameo in the show "All American: Homecoming" in its second season in 2023, where they noticed some changes that needed to be made. She played a cameo role of herself in the sports drama series in episode no. 14, titled "Stand Up for Something," which aired on March 30, 2023.

In the episode, Gauff visits the fictional Bringston University, a historically Black college in Atlanta, to meet passionate athletes who dream of having a career as professional tennis players. While playing an extension of her real life on the CW show, the characters, in disbelief of seeing her refer to her as 'Number 4 in the world' and 'French Open finalist'

However, recently, both these descriptions need slight adjustments due to the Americans' incredible run at the clay stint. She is now a French Open champion and has also climbed the world rankings to become No. 2. An Instagram page named 'Strong Black Lead' pointed out the changes by posting a snap from her episode.

Fans, reacting in comments, also reacted noticed the changes needed to that scene.

"Now Highest ranking #2 in the world and French Open Champion," one posted.

A big section of fans highlighted her current rankings in the women's singles.

"Now number 2 in the world!" posted another.

"That’s #2 in the world now," wrote another fan.

Here are a few other reactions to the above post:

"MISS COCO GO AWF," posted another.

"I remember this episode, so fire," stated one.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented another.

Screenshot via @strongblacklead on Instagram

The 21-year-old maintained a formidable form throughout the clay season, and her performance peaked at Roland Garros, where she ousted the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6(5)-7, 6-2, 6-4 to win her second Grand Slam title.

After her cameo in the All American: Homecoming, Coco Gauff spoke about her acting experience.

Coco Gauff on her experience in front of the camera

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff shared her experience of being on a movie set and acting when she made a cameo at the "All American: Homecoming" show in 2023. She explained her shock at learning how many takes she had to do and compared it with tennis drills.

"I didn't realize how many times you have to do a scene over and over and over again. Drills in tennis are repetitive, but I think that's even more repetitive," she said why WTA.com website.

However, she appreciated the actors and claimed that her experience was 'cool'. She also announced that she would definitely attempt to be on screen once again if need be.

"It was cool. I would do it again because of the people I met, but I don't think I would do it again because of the work. But if I can meet cool people, yeah, I would keep doing it. Huge respect to all the actors, people in that business. It's definitely not as easy as it seems on the TV," she added.

As for tennis, she will be next seen in action at 2025 Wimbledon starting June 30.

