"Now I understand why Iga Swiatek didn't defend her title" - Tennis fans react to Barbora Krejcikova winning San Diego Open 2023

Barbora Krejcikova winning her second title of the season at the 2023 San Diego Open sparked joyous reactions from tennis fans.

Following her shock first-round exit at the 2023 US Open, Krejcikova returned to the court at the WTA 500 event in San Diego. Entering the tournament as the fourth seed, the Czech kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina.

The 27-year-old advanced to the semifinals after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-3. Subsequently, she staged an impressive comeback against Danielle Collins, winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach her third final of the season.

On Saturday, September 16, Barbora Krejcikova took on Sofia Kenin in the title clash in San Diego. The Czech battled back from a break down on two occasions to take the opening set 6-4. Despite losing the second set to the American, the former World No. 2 displayed her resilience and claimed a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory in two hours and 38 minutes.

After the Czech's win, a fan joked about Iga Swiatek's decision to forgo her title defense at the San Diego, suggesting that the Pole had done so in order to avoid facing Krejcikova in another WTA final.

Swiatek previously suffered losses to the former World No. 2 in the 2022 Ostrava final and this year's Dubai Tennis Championships final.

"Now I understand why Iga didn't go to San Diego to defend her title, everything to not play Krejcikova in another final," the fan commented.

Another fan expressed their appreciation for Krejcikova's win and Kenin's runner-up finish, stating that it was a positive sign for the WTA.

"Ohh this is good for the WTA we need both Barbora and Sofia to spice things up," another fan posted.

Barbora Krejcikova set to re-enter WTA Top 10 after San Diego Open 2023 win

Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open 2023

Barbora Krejcikova clinched the seventh singles title of her career after defeating Sofia Kenin to win the 2023 San Diego Open title. With her win, the Czech, who entered the tournament as the World No. 13, is projected to rise three spots and claim the World No. 10 ranking on Monday.

Shortly after clinching the singles title in San Diego, Krejcikova returned to the court for the women's doubles final. Alongside partner Katerina Siniakova, the Czech claimed the doubles crown as well, defeating Danielle Collins and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes.

After being awarded a large surfboard to commemorate her win in the coastal city, Barbora Krejcikova joked about being unable to carry all her trophies home.

"I don't know how I'm going to bring all these trophies back home because I only have three bags. But I'm really happy I won," she said during the trophy presentation.