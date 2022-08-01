"Now it's just a question of when are they going to take their first Grand Slam" - Tracy Austin on Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and other youngsters on the ATP tour

Two-time singles Slam champion Tracy Austin recently gave her thoughts on the next generation of men's tennis, including the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The discussion also involved fellow young stars Brandon Nakashima, Holger Rune, and Lorenzo Musetti.

Austin believes the next step for players like Sinner and Alcaraz is to establish themselves in the Majors by making the final and even going on to win the events.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, the American opined that it is only a matter of time before the young guns assert themselves in the Slams and predicted an "exciting" future for men's tennis.

"I think now it's just a question of when - when are they (Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Brandon Nakashima and Lorenzo Musetti) going to make their first Grand Slam final, when are they going to take their first Grand Slam championship," Tracy Austin said. "And how many times will they play each other deep. That's very exciting for men's tennis."

The likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been at the forefront of men's tennis for several months, having consistently registered big wins and titles.

The two were once again in the news on Sunday when they contested the Croatia Open final in Umag, with Sinner beating Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 to win his maiden title in 2022 and sixth overall.

"Seems like there's always these generations of greatness" - Jimmy Arias weighs in on the current crop, including Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals in 2021

Former World No. 5 Jimmy Arias also gave his two cents on the current crop of young stars, including Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, while speaking alongside Tracy Austin on Tennis Channel.

Arias highlighted how tennis always seems to have a bunch of highly-talented players in every generation, pointing to a collection of top stars from the previous generation.

He believes the likes of Sinner, Alcaraz, Rune, Nakashima, and Musetti will likely dominate men's tennis in the coming decade.

"Seems like there's always these generations of greatness," Jimmy Arias said. "And I remember sort of Djokovic, Del Potro, Marin Cilic, they were all 19, Andy Murray, all the same age kind of doing their thing at an early age. This is the next perhaps - that generation that is going to dominate for a decade or so."

