"Now, not many people care, but after I retire even less will" - Andrey Rublev jokes about why he started his 'Rublo' brand while still playing tennis

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev recently explained why he launched his own brand ‘Rublo’ earlier this year. The Russian star said he wanted to do it while he was still playing tennis, as he believed he would get less attention after he retired.

Rublev, who won his second title of the year at Bastad last week, is one of the most popular and successful players on the ATP Tour. He has 14 titles to his name, including one ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

However, Rublev is not satisfied with just his on-court achievements. He has a passion for fashion and design, which led him to create ‘Rublo’ earlier this year. The brand offers clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products inspired by Rublev’s personality and style.

In a press conference ahead of his first-round match at the Hamburg European Open 2023, he explained why he decided to launch his brand while still active on the tour.

“Better to do it now while I’m still playing tennis. Because if I try to do it when I finish my career, nobody will care. I mean, NOW not many people care, but after [I retire] even less will care,” Rublev said.

Rublev’s statement on his brand was shared by a user on Twitter on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Andrey Rublev set to clash with Bernabe Zapata Miralles in Hamburg opener

Andrey Rublev in Wimbledon 2023

Freshly crowned champion of the Swedish Open, Andrey Rublev is set to face Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the opening round of the German Open. The match will take place on Wednesday, July 26.

Rublev secured a 7-6, 6-0 victory against top-seeded Casper Ruud in the Bastad final on Sunday. He will be vying for his third clay-court title of the year and his 15th career title in Hamburg, where he is seeded second.

Rublev's stellar form this season has been evident from his performances. He reached the quarter-finals in both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but was defeated by Novak Djokovic on both occasions. The World No. 7 also won the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

Zapata Miralles, ranked 54th in the world, also had a decent run in Bastad, reaching the second round before being bested by Sebastian Ofner in three sets. He recently made his third appearance at Wimbledon, where he suffered a five-set loss against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

The upcoming match between Andrey Rublev and Bernabe Zapata Miralles marks their first encounter on the ATP Tour. Rublev is undoubtedly the favorite heading into this match due to his higher ranking, experience, and impressive form.

However, Miralles is a strong clay-court player with an aggressive baseline game and a powerful serve. He could present some challenges for the Russian when they clash on Wednesday.